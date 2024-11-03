Shah Rukh Khan's 59th Birthday: Urvashi Rautela shares unseen video as fans celebrate [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with fans and family in memorable ways. Urvashi Rautela surprised fans by sharing a rare video of SRK on social media, while Gauri Khan offered glimpses of a cozy family celebration

Shah Rukh Khan's 59th Birthday: Urvashi Rautela shares unseen video as fans celebrate [WATCH]
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday, and fans were treated to a surprise from actress Urvashi Rautela. She shared an unseen video on social media featuring Shah Rukh Khan, which quickly garnered fans' attention. Posting the video on Instagram, Urvashi expressed her gratitude to him and wished him a happy birthday, calling it a memorable "SRK party." In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen giving flying kisses to his fans, and one admirer commented, calling it a frame with "legends together."

This year, however, Shah Rukh chose not to make his much-anticipated public appearance on his birthday, leaving fans intrigued about the change in plans.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan, his wife, offered a glimpse into a more intimate celebration with their family. She shared a photo from the birthday gathering, which took place at their residence, Mannat. The image showed Shah Rukh cutting his birthday cake with Gauri and Suhana standing beside him. Gauri captioned the post, calling it a memorable evening with loved ones in attendance.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is preparing for his upcoming film King, where he shares screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. Following his recent box office success with Jawan, he is also set to return in Pathaan 2, reprising his role in the popular spy thriller with Deepika Padukone.

Later that evening, Shah Rukh took to social media to thank his fans. He posted a photo in his iconic arms-outstretched pose, standing before a vast crowd of fans who had gathered to celebrate. Dressed in a violet T-shirt, beanie, and sunglasses, he expressed appreciation for everyone who attended and sent his love to those who couldn’t make it.

