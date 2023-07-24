'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success

ndian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to express his excitement about the overwhelming response to the science-based film Oppenheimer filling cinema halls. Overwhelmed with emotions, he also shared some fantastic news about his film, The Vaccine War, co-produced by Pallavi Joshi, which will too be released in Kashmir. In a beaming post, he wrote, "BRILLIANT NEWS! Cinema halls were once burnt and banned in the 90s, but today, it's heartening to witness the first film to fill houses is a science-based one like 'Oppenheimer.' Science truly has the power to captivate and inspire, and I couldn't be happier for the makers of that incredible film!" "I am glad that our science film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will also be released in Kashmir," Vivek wrote, brimming with pride. "I have been assured by the resilient and forward-thinking Kashmiri youth, especially the women, that they will be proud to witness India's biggest scientific achievement on the big screen."

With great anticipation for the release of his creation, "The Vaccine War," Vivek Ranjan Angihotri expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase it in Kashmir. The region's tumultuous past has not deterred the filmmaker, as he sees this as a significant milestone for cinema in the area. The promise of having a science-based film like The Vaccine War showcased in Kashmir holds a profound meaning for both the filmmaker and the audience. It symbolizes progress, change, and the triumph of knowledge over adversity. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for The Kashmir Files Unreported and The Vaccine War.

