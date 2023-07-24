Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to express his excitement about the overwhelming response to the science-based film Oppenheimer filling cinema halls.

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    ndian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to express his excitement about the overwhelming response to the science-based film Oppenheimer filling cinema halls. Overwhelmed with emotions, he also shared some fantastic news about his film, The Vaccine War, co-produced by Pallavi Joshi, which will too be released in Kashmir. In a beaming post, he wrote, "BRILLIANT NEWS! Cinema halls were once burnt and banned in the 90s, but today, it's heartening to witness the first film to fill houses is a science-based one like 'Oppenheimer.' Science truly has the power to captivate and inspire, and I couldn't be happier for the makers of that incredible film!" "I am glad that our science film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will also be released in Kashmir," Vivek wrote, brimming with pride. "I have been assured by the resilient and forward-thinking Kashmiri youth, especially the women, that they will be proud to witness India's biggest scientific achievement on the big screen."

    ALSO READ: Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection: Greta Gerwig’s film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan's movie?

    With great anticipation for the release of his creation, "The Vaccine War," Vivek Ranjan Angihotri expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase it in Kashmir. The region's tumultuous past has not deterred the filmmaker, as he sees this as a significant milestone for cinema in the area. The promise of having a science-based film like The Vaccine War showcased in Kashmir holds a profound meaning for both the filmmaker and the audience. It symbolizes progress, change, and the triumph of knowledge over adversity. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for The Kashmir Files Unreported and The Vaccine War.

     

    ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's joint appearances fuel 'romance rumours'; Know details

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 3:07 PM IST
    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON

    Rumoured love birds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor watch 'Barbie', enjoy romantic movie date night; see pics

    Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar

    Sherlyn Chopra remembers SHOCKING treatment by directors after she underwent breast surgery

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: Actress shares lovely photos from her vacay (Photos)

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON

    Twitter gets new logo, officially replaces blue bird with 'X'

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor 

    Bhutta to Chaat: 6 tasty monsoon snacks in Hyderabad

    From Hawaii to Dubai, top skydiving destinations for adrenaline junkies

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

