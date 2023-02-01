The Romantics Trailer OUT: SRK, Salman Khan reveal fascinating secrets about Yash Chopra's cinema

Finally, after teasing audiences with the poster yesterday, Netflix dropped the trailer of the much-awaited four-part docu series, The Romantics, a few minutes back.

Netflix is one of the biggest global giants in digital and OTT streaming. An exciting news for netizens and ardent cinema lovers is that Netflix will glorify and celebrate the iconic and legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films rich cultural legacy of fifty years in a new four-part docu-series titled The Romantics.

The global streaming giant unveiled the trailer of the docu series in 190 countries today a few minutes back. It has been subtitled the trailer in 32+ world languages, given the reach of Bollywood globally and the impact that YRF has had in shaping the global image of the Hindi film industry world wide for more than five decades now.

In the trailer, we see Karan Johar speaking about Yash Chopra's cinema. He said, "I've watched all beautiful movies. But it was Yash Chopra's cinema that caught my eye." Amitabh Bachchan applauding the late iconic legend, adds, "He was this young filmmaker, who wanted to make different films."

Global B-town icon Salman Khan shared, "His cinema had the drama and action." The King Khan of Bollywood, the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan shared, "There was a gentleman always standing next to Yash Ji. His son, Aadi. Our cinema has become an inherent part of India"

The trailer for the Netflix docu-series is out now. You can also watch it here.

Netflix will globally release The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023, as a homage to Yash Chopra, who is known as ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his timeless romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

The Romantics, directed by Smriti Mundhra, has made her come back to Netflix after the unprecedented success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. Smriti is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker. Her docu-series, The Romantics, will open up the year for Netflix unscripted slate in India in 2023.

