Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, faced a mid-week eviction from the Bigg Boss 20 house. Her elimination came after she was criticized by host Salman Khan for her aggressive behaviour towards fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer and Uditi.

The Eviction Process In the latest episode, Bigg Boss called the three contenders for the captaincy task to the confession room and asked them to name the nominated contestant they felt had contributed the least to the game. Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, has been evicted from the reality show during a mid-week elimination. The eviction came days after host Salman Khan pulled her up for her behaviour towards fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer and Uditi during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.In the latest episode, Bigg Boss called the three contenders for the captaincy task to the confession room and asked them to name the nominated contestant they felt had contributed the least to the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhiti Tiwari (@rhititiwari) While Mahhi named Mary Kom and Yung DSA chose Aman Gandhi, Uditi picked Rhiti. The other two contestants later agreed with her choice. Uditi also said that she found Rhiti’s personality confusing. Salman Khan Slams Rhiti Tiwari Rhiti’s sudden change in behaviour towards Qazi had also become a talking point inside the house. Last week, Rhiti had openly said that she hated Qazi and used abusive language against him during a diss battle task. She also accused him of physically charging at her during the task.However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan bashed Rhiti for her language and behaviour towards Qazi and Uditi. He also praised the two contestants for handling the situation calmly.Calling her performance in the diss battle the “worst diss ever”, Salman reminded Rhiti that her actions would shape her own identity rather than her father’s reputation. “Qazi has gracefully handled all the insults; he has done it all for 20 years. But you, Rhiti, you think you are a rockstar, but no one thinks so… You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter… people will say it is nepotism. Now, this is the result of your father’s hard work.”“From now on, it depends on you. What you do, the blame or credit should not go to your father… but aap Dolly ban gayi us fight mein. Mera baap hota toh dekh leta, but kaise dekh leta? Aapke father actor nahi, politician hain (If he were my father, I would have seen it. But how could I have seen it? Your father is not an actor; he is a politician). But I don’t think any father would entertain that,” he added. Fan Reactions and Speculation Following her eviction, several viewers took to social media to share their reactions. While some supported the decision, others questioned the show’s fairness. One viewer wrote, “She was actually improving despite not playing, but well, you need to contribute to this game and being nice doesn’t help.”Another user welcomed her exit, writing, “Finally, sukoon.”Some viewers, however, called the eviction biased. One social media user wrote, “This show is blatantly biased atp.”The elimination also led to speculation among fans that Rhiti might have been sent to the secret room instead of being eliminated from the show. While some viewers called the eviction “good news”, others wondered whether her family had decided to take her out of the show to “save their reputation”.Hosted by Salman Khan, ‘Bigg Boss 20’ follows a theme that gives contestants an extra chance to continue their journey inside the house. So far, Yung DSA, ScoutOP and Aasif Khan have lost one of their lives in the game. The reality show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) While Mahhi named Mary Kom and Yung DSA chose Aman Gandhi, Uditi picked Rhiti. The other two contestants later agreed with her choice. Uditi also said that she found Rhiti’s personality confusing.Rhiti’s sudden change in behaviour towards Qazi had also become a talking point inside the house. Last week, Rhiti had openly said that she hated Qazi and used abusive language against him during a diss battle task. She also accused him of physically charging at her during the task.However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan bashed Rhiti for her language and behaviour towards Qazi and Uditi. He also praised the two contestants for handling the situation calmly.Calling her performance in the diss battle the “worst diss ever”, Salman reminded Rhiti that her actions would shape her own identity rather than her father’s reputation. “Qazi has gracefully handled all the insults; he has done it all for 20 years. But you, Rhiti, you think you are a rockstar, but no one thinks so… You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter… people will say it is nepotism. Now, this is the result of your father’s hard work.”“From now on, it depends on you. What you do, the blame or credit should not go to your father… but aap Dolly ban gayi us fight mein. Mera baap hota toh dekh leta, but kaise dekh leta? Aapke father actor nahi, politician hain (If he were my father, I would have seen it. But how could I have seen it? Your father is not an actor; he is a politician). But I don’t think any father would entertain that,” he added.Following her eviction, several viewers took to social media to share their reactions. While some supported the decision, others questioned the show’s fairness. One viewer wrote, “She was actually improving despite not playing, but well, you need to contribute to this game and being nice doesn’t help.”Another user welcomed her exit, writing, “Finally, sukoon.”Some viewers, however, called the eviction biased. One social media user wrote, “This show is blatantly biased atp.”The elimination also led to speculation among fans that Rhiti might have been sent to the secret room instead of being eliminated from the show. While some viewers called the eviction “good news”, others wondered whether her family had decided to take her out of the show to “save their reputation”.Hosted by Salman Khan, ‘Bigg Boss 20’ follows a theme that gives contestants an extra chance to continue their journey inside the house. So far, Yung DSA, ScoutOP and Aasif Khan have lost one of their lives in the game. The reality show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)