Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has arrived in theatres with massive expectations, as Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar for the franchise’s much-awaited final chapter and opens to a strong audience response.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened to a massive response at the box office, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar in the final chapter of the hit thriller franchise.

Drishyam 3 Day 1 ,Box Office Collection

According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk and cited by Times of India, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 66.75 crore net in India on its opening day. The film recorded the collection across 15,759 shows, marking a major opening for the Ajay Devgn-led thriller.

The film also recorded a strong overseas response. Its India gross was reported at around Rs 80.10 crore, while overseas markets contributed approximately Rs 15 crore, taking its reported worldwide Day 1 collection to around Rs 95.10 crore.

Biggest Opening Of Ajay Devgn's Career

The opening has also become a major milestone for Ajay Devgn. Drishyam 3 has reportedly registered the biggest opening day of his career, surpassing the opening figures of his earlier releases.

The film has also comfortably surpassed the opening-day collections of the earlier Drishyam films. Drishyam opened at Rs 5.85 crore in 2015, while Drishyam 2 collected Rs 15.38 crore net on its first day, according to the figures cited by Times of India.

Strong Start For The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment brings back Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj also part of the cast. The film released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

With the Gandhi Jayanti holiday helping its opening and strong audience interest around the franchise, Drishyam 3 has made a powerful start at the box office.