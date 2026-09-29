4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Box office target for hit status

The makers spent around Rs 150 crore to produce The Paradise. The film earned Rs 80 to 100 crore through non theatrical rights. Netflix bought the digital rights for Rs 50 crore. Audio rights brought in another Rs 15 crore. Satellite rights also fetched a good amount. The makers valued the theatrical rights at Rs 100 crore. The film needs Rs 200 crore gross to achieve hit status. The movie collected a Rs 70 crore share so far. It needs another Rs 30 crore share, which equals Rs 60 crore gross. Trade experts feel this target looks difficult after the Monday drop. We must wait and see if lower ticket prices can boost the collections.