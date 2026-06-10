Advance bookings for The Odyssey opened across India on June 8, and ticket prices immediately became a major talking point. Premium IMAX seats in cities such as Mumbai and Pune were listed at nearly Rs 3,000, while select late-night screenings in Mumbai touched Rs 3,300.

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The huge variation in pricing across locations led to discussions among moviegoers, with many questioning why audiences in different cities were paying vastly different amounts for a similar viewing experience. The pricing has made The Odyssey one of the most expensive theatrical releases currently available in India.