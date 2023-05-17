Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story: Devoleena Bhattacharjee finally gives in her reaction on controversial film; says THIS

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her boyfriend, Shahnawaz Sheikh, last year. The TV personality said this after watching The Kerala Story in theatres.

    First Published May 17, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    The movie 'The Kerala Story' was released on 5th May. Sudipto Sen has directed the movie 'The Kerala Story'. Some women were converted to Islam and joined the terrorist organization ISIS; their story is shown in the film. There is a controversy over this film. 

    Many political parties and religious organizations demanded a ban on the film's screening, saying it was a propaganda film. But this movie is getting a good response from the audience. Now actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has watched the movie with her husband and has reacted to it.

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married last year. She married her boyfriend, Shahnawaz Sheikh. Devoleena faced trolling for getting married to Shahnawaz, a Muslim by religion. But Devoleena has often expressed her love for Shahnawaz on social media and shushed the trollers. Recently, both of them watched the movie 'The Kerala Story'. Devoleena has told what was the reaction of Shahnawaz after watching this film.

    A girl shared her bad experience with her boyfriend from 'The Kerala Story' on Twitter. Sharing that tweet, Devoleena wrote, "It's not always like this. My husband is Muslim. He came to watch this movie with me, and he liked it. He was not offended by the film, nor did he feel that the film was against religion. I think every Indian should be like that."

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
