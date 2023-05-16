Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy HOT Photos: Actress looks ravishing in cut-out waist outfit, blue and green bikini (PICTURES)

    First Published May 16, 2023, 7:32 PM IST

    Mouni Roy is best known for films like Brahmastra and Gold. The Bollywood actress elevates hotness on social media in her cut-out waist outfit and blue-green combination bikini from her Italian vacay viral pictures.

    article_image1

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy surely knows how to startle her fans on social media. Her recent sultry images donning bold green-coloured cut-out waist outfit and blue-green coloured bikini in Italian vacay are unmissable.

    article_image2

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks incredible in a green-coloured cut-out waist ensemble outfit, a must-have to every girl's beach wardrobe collection.

    article_image3

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy gives a dose of allure and delectable looks as she flaunts her hourglass figure in this bold green-coloured cut-out waist outfit.

    article_image4

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy channels her fashionista and is a beach bum who proves her love for tropical vibes in this vibrant blue and green coloured bikini with a matching wrap-around sarong skirt.

    article_image5

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy has captured the attention of the fans and netizens in this vibrant blue and green coloured bikini with a matching wrap-around sarong skirt.

    article_image6

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks sensational and a sexy siren as she flaunts her bombshell figure and toned body in this sizzling blue and green coloured bikini with a matching wrap-around sarong skirt.

    article_image7

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks mesmerizing and a sight to behold in this summer must-have sensual blue and green coloured bikini with a matching wrap-around sarong skirt.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad' vma

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad'

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details vma

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC anr

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH) vma

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Going for new tax regime? Here's what is good for taxpayers AJR

    Going for new tax regime? Here's what is good for taxpayers

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad' vma

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad'

    Felt like home': Community leaders of various Arunachal Pradesh tribes delighted to meet PM Modi AJR

    'Felt like home': Community leaders of various Arunachal Pradesh tribes delighted to meet PM Modi

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad: GT Shubman Gill scripts major record with hundred versus SRH -ayh

    IPL 2023: GT's Shubman Gill scripts major record with hundred vs SRH

    Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress flaunts luscious curves in colourful cut-out top, sexy bikini (PICTURES) vma

    Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress flaunts luscious curves in colourful cut-out top, sexy bikini (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon