The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri roars like a Lion in London (WATCH)

In this historical event, Mr Agnihotri said Indians have to be united to safeguard their country from the enemy within. As an artist, he said, it’s his duty to tell the truth through his art. A lively crowd of 1000 plus were cheering at Agnihotri’s fiery speech on injustice, diversity, inclusiveness and world peace. He made a strong case to fight terrorism through humanity and with the Indic philosophy of Oneness.

Mr Agnihotri said Hindus respect and celebrate diversity across all aspects of life including religions and expect the same in return. Hyde Park was filled with roars of Vande Mataram when Agnihotri made a thousand-plus crowd take a pledge. 1000s of diaspora repeated after Agnihotri:

We take a pledge on this day of 12th June 2022 at the speaker’s Corner, Hyde Park, London that we Bharatiyas shall stand united against terrorism. As United Bharatiyas we condemn the world’s longest continuous Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. We take a pledge that we will stand up and speak up against communal and radical forces. We shall speak up every time injustice is done to any Hindu in the world. We condemn the curbing of FREE speech at Oxford University. We resolve that we are United as Bharatiyas and we shall dedicate ourselves to the common goal of protecting the civilisational state of Bharat from its enemies. We, the United Hindus, believe in TRUTH, HUMANITY AND ONENESS. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram. Bharat mata ki jai.

Agnihotri’s speech is the second time in UK that when Indian Diaspora had collected in such large numbers to listen to a public figure. First time it was for India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.

Despite strong security, some Pakistani groups tried to disrupt the event but failed miserably.

Renowned Human rights activist & YouTube Celebrity, Ex-Mayor of Karachi, Pakistan Arif Aajkia, said Hindus are awakening & wanted them to be united. The event ended with a recital of the National Anthem & Vande Matram chants.

This event was organised by the Indian Diaspora in Uk and coordinated by Reach India UK, Simply Sanatan, Yoga with Maya and many other organisations.