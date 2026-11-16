Discover seven Chinese romantic dramas worth binge-watching, from the emotional twists of The First Frost to the charming love story of Hidden Love. Which C-drama will steal your heart next?

In the mood for emotional romantic dramas? Well, we've got you covered! From historical or modern dramas, you’ll find something to fit your needs in these 7 dramas including Hidden Love and two more by Zhu Yi. You'll find all of these on Netflix depending on your region!

1. The First Frost

A drama starring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan. In this drama, Wen Yifan and Sang Yan reunite after being classmates in the past. They have to face each other after being pulled together in order to address issues from their past and resolve misunderstandings. It is a slow romantic drama for those who like emotional love stories.

2. Everyone Loves Me

A romantic comedy starring Lin Yi and Zhou Ye. After rejecting Yue Qianling when she confessed her love to him, Gu Xun realizes that he has become attracted to her online game character without knowing it was her. Later, this turns to a romantic journey for him to pursue her.

3. Hidden Love

The drama features Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan. Sang Zhi develops feelings for her brother's friend Duan Jiaxu. The more she grows up, the more complicated her feelings become. This drama features emotional moments and cute actors which make it a favorite for slow burn romances fans.

4. Kill Me Love Me

This historical romance revolves around characters by Wu Jinyan and Liu Xueyi. Meilin has lost her family members and now serves as an assassin whose task is to kill Prince Murong Jinghe, but there are some hidden secrets from their past.

5. When I Fly Towards You

A coming-of-age romance featuring Zhou Yiran and Zhang Miaoyi. Su Zaizai is an easy-going extrovert schoolgirl who falls for her shy introvert classmate Zhang Lurang. The drama is set against a background of their developing friendship. A must-watch if you like sweet romances, friendships, and touching moments.

6. Till The End Of The Moon

This is a good option for those who love supernatural tales because this fantasy romance features Luo Yunxi and Bai Lu. Li Susu time travels to save Tantai Jin, a demon lord who has become evil. In order to save him, Li Susu disguises herself as Ye Xiwu.

7. Shine On Me

This drama features characters by Song Weilong and Zhao Jinmai. Nie Xiguang launches her career thinking of her one-sided love during college days. This drama focuses on the lives of Nie Xiguang and Lin Yusen after she meets him who was once surgeon and now works as a corporator.