Panchayat Season 5 OTT Release Update: Panchayat Season 5 will not arrive in 2026, Prime Video has confirmed. The update has dashed fans’ hopes of returning to Phulera this year, but the makers have offered a glimpse of Abhishek’s journey ahead in Phulera

Fans eagerly waiting for the fifth season of Panchayat will have to wait longer, as Prime Video has confirmed that the popular comedy-drama will not return in 2026.

The streaming platform shared the update through a social media post featuring actor Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas. The post carried a playful but disappointing message for viewers, stating that the next season of Panchayat was 'imprisoned' and would not be released this year.

The announcement comes after director Deepak Kumar Mishra had earlier indicated that Season 5 was undergoing editing and could potentially premiere around October or November 2026. At the time, he had clarified that the exact release date was yet to be finalised.

With Prime Video's latest announcement, the possibility of a 2026 premiere has now been ruled out. However, the platform has not revealed a revised release date or confirmed when viewers can expect the series to return.

What To Expect From Panchayat Season 5? Abhishek's Story Takes A New Turn

Although the release has been delayed, the makers have offered a glimpse of the storyline through the official synopsis of the upcoming season.

Jitendra Kumar will return as Abhishek Tripathi, popularly known as Sachiv Ji. This time, his character is expected to face a difficult working environment under Phulera's new and increasingly hostile leadership.

Abhishek, who has been trying to move forward with his career and educational ambitions, will continue working towards his MBA dreams. However, before moving on from the village, he will have to settle several unfinished matters in Phulera.

The story will also explore the consequences of the village elections shown in Season 4. Pradhan Ji, played by Raghubir Yadav, and Manju Devi, portrayed by Neena Gupta, lost their positions, paving the way for Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar, to become the new village Pradhan.

Her husband, Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, is also expected to have a greater influence on village affairs. The change in leadership is likely to create fresh complications for Abhishek and the other residents.

Panchayat Season 5 Will Not Be The Final Chapter Of The Series

The upcoming season is expected to explore how the familiar characters adjust to the new political situation in Phulera. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra has previously indicated that the story will focus on the individual journeys and development of its characters after the election results.

One of the important aspects will be Pradhan Ji's life after losing the election. The director has suggested that viewers will get to see how the former village head deals with the change in his position and how his relationships with other characters evolve.

Abhishek's personal journey will also move forward, with his MBA ambitions and relationship with Rinki likely to remain important elements of the storyline.

There is also good news for fans who are worried about the show's future. When Mishra was asked whether Season 5 would be the final instalment of Panchayat, he dismissed the possibility, indicating that the series would not necessarily end with the upcoming season.

Panchayat: A Look At The Series So Far

The popular Hindi comedy-drama premiered on April 3, 2020, introducing audiences to the fictional village of Phulera and its residents. The second season arrived on May 18, 2022, followed by Season 3 on May 28, 2024.

The fourth instalment premiered on June 24, 2025, and received an enthusiastic response from audiences in India and internationally.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. All four released seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

While fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding the fifth season's premiere, the latest update has made one thing clear: the return to Phulera will not happen in 2026.