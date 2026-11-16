The suspense thriller Pyaade, starring Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman, and Pranutan Bahl, has unveiled its first poster. Directed by Shekhar S Jha, the film promises a dark, gripping narrative and is set for a theatrical release on December 4.

First Look Poster of Pyaade Unveiled Releasing on December 4 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): The first poster of Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl-starrer suspense thriller ‘Pyaade’ was unveiled on Monday, November 16. The film, which promises a story around power, control and hidden moves, is set to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.

The makers shared the poster on Instagram, giving the audience a first look at the film’s dark setting. The poster shows Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl seated alongside other characters, while a pair of giant hands can be seen holding strings attached to them. The visual gives the impression of a puppet game, with someone controlling the moves from above. Along with the poster, the makers shared a caption that read, “Some play the game.Some become the game.But the real power belongs to the one who controls every move.The GAME is bigger than you think, #Pyaade in cinemas on 4th December.”

Written and directed by Shekhar S Jha, ‘Pyaade’ is produced by Rinku Singh. The film stars Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl in lead roles. Cinépolis India will handle its distribution. Meanwhile, Jimmy Shergill has a couple of other projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the musical drama ‘Bolo Bolo Bolo’, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. Produced by Katha Studios in association with Good Co, Fusion Flicks and Monk Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2027. He will also share screen space with Divya Dutta in the family drama ‘Tum Rahe Na Tum’. The film is an adaptation of Swedish playwright August Strindberg’s play ‘The Father’. The film had its world gala premiere on October 10, 2026, at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Toronto. (ANI)