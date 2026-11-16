What is a Lavender Marriage? A social media debate around Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has brought the term 'lavender marriage' back into the spotlight. While some internet users have questioned the nature of their relationship, others have dismissed the claims as baseless celebrity gossip

A lavender marriage refers to a marriage between a man and a woman in which one or both partners are LGBTQ+, but the union is maintained to present a heterosexual image to society. Historically, such arrangements were often made to protect individuals from discrimination, social exclusion and professional consequences.

The concept became particularly prominent in Hollywood during the early and mid-20th century. At the time, openly identifying as gay could jeopardise an actor's career, reputation and public image. Some celebrities reportedly entered heterosexual marriages to avoid scrutiny and meet the expectations of film studios and society.

The word 'lavender' has historical associations with LGBTQ+ identity. Such marriages were not necessarily based on romantic attraction but could involve mutual understanding and an arrangement to maintain a conventional public image.

It is important to distinguish a lavender marriage from a marriage of convenience. A lavender marriage specifically involves concealing or navigating a person's LGBTQ+ identity, whereas a marriage of convenience can be formed for several other reasons, including financial, legal or social benefits.

Why Are Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Being Linked To Lavender Marriage?

The discussion surrounding Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has gained attention through online gossip forums, where some users have speculated about the couple's relationship and brought up the term 'lavender marriage'.

The speculation is not new. A discussion on Reddit's Bollywood gossip community in March 2024 saw users debating claims about Kiara's marriage, with some describing it as a possible lavender or PR arrangement. Others strongly rejected the allegations, calling them baseless gossip and questioning why the couple's relationship was being subjected to such scrutiny.

The conversation has also resurfaced amid renewed online discussions about Sidharth Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar following the actors' recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. A November 13 discussion on Reddit, for instance, saw users analysing the interactions and exchanges between Sidharth and Karan, with some bringing up old rumours.

However, these conversations are based on social media interpretations, not verified information. Neither Kiara nor Sidharth has confirmed any such arrangement, and there is no credible evidence establishing that their marriage is a lavender marriage.

The couple tied the knot in February 2023 and have spoken publicly about their relationship, including its ups and downs, during their recent joint appearance on the chat show.

Internet Divided: Some Call It Gossip, Others Question Celebrity Marriages

The online reaction to the lavender marriage discussion has been divided. While some users have continued to speculate about the couple, others have criticised the tendency to attach labels to celebrity relationships without evidence.

In the Reddit discussion from March 2024, one user pointed out that rumours about celebrities should not automatically be treated as facts. Another questioned why people were so invested in speculating about the couple's private lives.

The recent conversations around Sidharth and Karan have further demonstrated how old celebrity rumours can resurface whenever actors appear together or share personal anecdotes publicly.

Meanwhile, the renewed interest in lavender marriages has also opened up a broader discussion about LGBTQ+ representation, societal expectations and the pressure celebrities face to maintain conventional public images.