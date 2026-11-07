Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, is arriving on OTT after its remarkable box-office run. Check its November 27 release date, SonyLIV platform, cast and story.

Following one of the major box office hits of 2026, Hanuman Ansh is all set to make its digital debut. The highly successful devotional film has grossed more than Rs 450 crore globally with a very small budget of Rs 2 crore and is now coming to OTT. So those who missed it in theatres can easily watch this masterpiece from home.

Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date And Platform

SonyLIV will be premiering Hanuman Ansh on November 27, 2026. Sony Pictures Networks India has bought up the digital and TV rights to the film. This comes after a long theatrical run which helped boost the popularity of the movie.

It will also be premiering on Sony MAX.

Hanuman Ansh Plot Summary

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh revolves around Lakshminarayan Sharma who goes on a spiritual journey after the death of his mother. He goes on a journey where he discovers devotion and faith that converts him into Neem Karoli Baba.

The film shows the importance of compassion, service to others and devotion.

Hanuman Ansh Cast And Crew

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the role of Neem Karoli Baba with Vihaan Shedge playing his young version. The supporting cast include Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

The film was written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It released in theatres on August 7, 2026.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Earnings

This film has done an impressive box office run with a reported low budget. It has managed to earn around Rs 452.86 crore globally and now it is coming out onto digital so more people can get to know about this story.