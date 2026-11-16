Who is Michèle Lamy? Discover the 82-year-old French fashion entrepreneur's journey from criminal law to fashion, her marriage to Rick Owens and the viral Jaden Smith rumours.

Michèle Lamy has been trending online after being linked to Hollywood actor Jaden Smith in a series of viral posts. Although fact checkers have debunked this relationship, many are curious about the 82-year-old French personality, who has an unusual background involving law, fashion, art and performance.

Who Is Michèle Lamy?

Michèle Lamy was born in France and began her career as a criminal defence lawyer. However, she moved to Los Angeles and started to make her own clothing brand. She also embraced the restaurant and nightlife scene.

She continued to get involved in her creative passions and became involved with fashion, furniture, music and performance. Today, Michèle is known for her eccentric style, including her gold teeth, dark makeup, fancy jewellery and black fingernails.

Michèle Lamy And Rick Owens

Michèle is most well-known for her long-term relationship with famous American fashion designer Rick Owens. They met in Los Angeles in the late 1980s and she employed him to create patterns for her clothing brand. This led to them falling in love and getting married in 2006.

They set up Owenscorp together and have continued to get involved within fashion and furniture. Michèle is a very influential partner within Owens' creative world.

Why Is Michèle Lamy Trending?

Michèle was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion and Culture in April 2026 at the Fashion Trust US Awards. However, she has now been trending again after fake posts online claimed that she was dating or engaged to Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith. ABC 10 News have identified that the romantic photos and videos were fake. Neither celebrities have confirmed the relationship.