Shah Rukh Khan, alongside star Indian cricketers, celebrated Jay Shah's unopposed reappointment as ICC Chairman. They praised his leadership and global vision, anticipating significant growth as cricket prepares for the 2028 Olympics.

Shah Rukh Khan and Indian Cricketers Congratulate Jay Shah on ICC Role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a congratulatory message for Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second term. Shah Rukh Khan shared the message on X and acknowledged his role in leading world cricket and expanding the game globally. "Congratulations Jay Shah bhai on being reappointed as ICC Chairman for a second term! Your leadership in administering world cricket and taking the game we love to newer heights is greatly appreciated." He added, "The 2028 Olympics will mark a significant milestone for cricket and its continued growth, especially in the USA. Big hugs and all the best for your next endeavours!" https://x.com/iamsrk/status/2122264455237292505

Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday congratulated Jay Shah on his re-election as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term. The ICC Board announced the unopposed reappointment of Jay for a second term as ICC Chair following a proposal by the ICC directors at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali. Posting on an Instagram story, Indian skipper Gill wrote, "Congratulations Jay bhai."

India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar also hailed Jay's "vision and thought" across all formats of the game and "how it has changed cricket for the better". He also highlighted how Jay helped the sport grow "across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before". "Many congratulations, Jay bhai, on your reappointment as ICC Chair! We've all seen the vision and thought you put into, across formats of the game, and how it has changed cricket for the better. Not only limited to Indian cricket, but cricket under your leadership has grown across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before. Thank you for your constant support and commitment to the game. Wishing you many more milestones ahead!," posted Suryakumar.

The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap. Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 and has recently announced an expanded long-range programme for competitions, delivering greater participation and development pathways. The Board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cricket’s foundations, supporting the continued growth of the women’s game, expanding opportunities for Associate Members, protecting the integrity of international cricket and developing sustainable commercial opportunities to support the sport’s long-term future. (ANI)