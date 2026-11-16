Raghu Ram is returning to the reality show Roadies after 12 years for the new season, Roadies Rebirth. He promises a fresh format, emphasizing that the title signifies the return of forgotten fears for contestants entering the show's third decade.

Raghu Ram Returns to Roadies After 12 Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Raghu Ram is all set to return to Roadies after 12 years, and his comeback comes with a new twist. Best known for his strict attitude and memorable presence on the reality show, the actor and TV presenter is back for the latest season, titled Roadies Rebirth.

Raghu had quit the show in 2014 along with his brother Rajiv Ram, citing interference from the producers. After spending 11 years as one of the most recognisable faces of the show, Raghu is now ready to begin a new chapter. Speaking at a press meet, he shared what the new season’s title means for the contestants and said that his return is also a new beginning for him.

Talking about what the contestants can expect from Roadies Rebirth, Raghu said that the title might initially sound exciting to them, but they will soon realise what it actually means. “After hearing the name Rebirth, the Roadies must have thought, ‘This is a great thing! We’ll get a chance to come back into the game and play again.’ But they will soon realise that Rebirth means the return of a forgotten fear. They will understand very quickly that Rebirth means facing a fear they thought they had left behind," he said.

Explaining why the show needed a new format, Raghu spoke about its journey over the last two decades. He said that the show has gone through several changes over the years and it was time for another fresh start. “Roadies is India’s longest-running reality show. It has completed 20 years and is now entering its third decade. In its first 10 years, the show followed a particular format. But to take it to the next level, that format had to die. Then came the gang leaders, and the show’s popularity grew even further. Now, as we enter the third decade, it’s time to shake things up all over again. That’s why I chose Rebirth," Raghu said.

The latest season of Roadies will feature six gang leaders, with Rannvijay Singha overseeing the show. The gang leaders have been divided into two teams, OGs and NewGs. The OG team includes Nikhil Chinappa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula, while Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali are part of the NewGs. The new season comes after the conclusion of MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross, which saw Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, win the title as a member of Elvish Yadav’s team.