Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India

    Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India and in the USA it opens to Rs 435 Cr. The Matt Reeves directorial set a new record.
     

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    Robert Pattinson's film ‘The Batman’ finally hit movie theatres this weekend. In India, the movie started off with a decent box office collection as it opened to Rs 6 crore on Friday. The Matt Reeves directorial set a new record. Yes, Mat Reeves directorial set a new record by grossing a whopping USD 57 million (Rs 435.62 crores) in the US on its opening day. 

    It also includes USD 21.6 million (Rs 165 crores) from Thursday’s preview screenings. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film's production budget is made of USD 200 million.

    However, the Mat Reeves directorial set a new record by grossing a whopping USD 57 million (Rs 435.62 crores) from 4,417 locations in the US on its opening day. It also includes USD 21.6 million (Rs 165 crores) from Thursday’s preview screenings.

    Also Read: The Batman: Ranbir Kapoor to Rana Daggubati - 9 Indian actors who can play Bruce Wayne

    The DC adaptation is tracking to open somewhere between USD 120 million and USD 130 million (Rs 993 crores) for the weekend. With more than USD 50 million already in the kitty, the film is already the biggest opening weekend of 2022. 

    But in India, Robert Pattinson's film is facing difficult competition from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. On Saturday, March 05 The Batman collected 8.25 crores, which is a good jump over Friday collections of Rs 6 crores. According to reports, the total stands at Rs 15 crores.

    Also Read: ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson’s stealing habit on the sets landed him in trouble?

    However, Warner Bros. hopes the DC adaptation will have longer-lasting power thanks to its positive reception. ‘The Batman’ sees Robert Pattinson as the seventh actor to don the role of the hero in a live-action movie. The film also features Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

    Also Read: Spider-Man v/s Batman in India: Who's the Box office winner?

     

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case RCB

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics RCB

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    Watch Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage says ho gai drb

    Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

    hollywood Spider Man vs Batman in India Whos the Box office winner drb

    Spider-Man v/s Batman in India: Who's the Box office winner?

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation - ADT

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation

    Aishwarya Rai does not care about us', says an upset fan; read more RCB

    'Aishwarya Rai does not care about us', says an upset fan; complains to Abhishek Bachchan

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 108 runs, netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    Russia-Ukraine war: No water or power across city, says Mariupol mayor - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: No water or power across city, says Mariupol mayor

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon
    Operation Ganga PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe says Gen VK Singh gcw

    Operation Ganga: 'PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe...' Gen VK Singh

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 107): SCEB ends season rock-bottom; BFC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 107): SCEB ends season rock-bottom; BFC wins 1-0

    Video Icon
    Good on PM Modi s part to send 4 ministers says Indian envoy to Poland gcw

    'Good on PM Modi's part to send 4 ministers...' says Indian envoy to Poland

    Video Icon
    Racism amid Russian invasion Ukrainian civilians pushed and hit Indian students

    Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'

    Video Icon