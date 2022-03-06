The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India

Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India and in the USA it opens to Rs 435 Cr. The Matt Reeves directorial set a new record.

Robert Pattinson's film ‘The Batman’ finally hit movie theatres this weekend. In India, the movie started off with a decent box office collection as it opened to Rs 6 crore on Friday. The Matt Reeves directorial set a new record. Yes, Mat Reeves directorial set a new record by grossing a whopping USD 57 million (Rs 435.62 crores) in the US on its opening day.

It also includes USD 21.6 million (Rs 165 crores) from Thursday’s preview screenings. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film's production budget is made of USD 200 million.

The DC adaptation is tracking to open somewhere between USD 120 million and USD 130 million (Rs 993 crores) for the weekend. With more than USD 50 million already in the kitty, the film is already the biggest opening weekend of 2022.

But in India, Robert Pattinson's film is facing difficult competition from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. On Saturday, March 05 The Batman collected 8.25 crores, which is a good jump over Friday collections of Rs 6 crores. According to reports, the total stands at Rs 15 crores.

However, Warner Bros. hopes the DC adaptation will have longer-lasting power thanks to its positive reception. ‘The Batman’ sees Robert Pattinson as the seventh actor to don the role of the hero in a live-action movie. The film also features Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

