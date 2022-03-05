Spider-Man v/s Batman in India: Who's the Box office winner?

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is directly being compared with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home for the opening day collection. So, who’s a better superhero in India – Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man or Warner Bros’ Batman?

Image: Getty Images

The reboot version of DC Comics’ ‘The Batman’ was released in the theatres on Friday, March 4. Starring actor Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the film has been receiving exceptional reviews from the audiences. Pattinson’s performance as Batman has left the viewers speechless, and so is the chemistry showed between him in Zoe Kravitz.

This is the second superhero film that has been released recently; first, of course being Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ever since the release of Marvel Studios’ Spidey film, superhero fans had eagerly been waiting to watch Robert Pattinson in the suit of Batman. And when that finally happened, there were obvious comparisons drawn between in the two films in regard to the opening day collection and rating.

Speaking of the film’s box office collection on day one, The Batman opened with great response and holds an estimated collection of Rs 6 crore. However, it stands nowhere in front of the humongous opening that Spider-Man: No Way Home witnessed, earning an estimated Rs 33 crore. Spider-Man, hands down, was the biggest opener of 2021!

ALSO READ: The Batman: Ranbir Kapoor to Rana Daggubati - 9 Indian actors who can play Bruce Wayne

Tom Holland’s movie is clearly a winner between the two superhero films, despite the fact that the Marvel film had a weekday release (Thursday, December 17, 2021) while Warner Bros got a Friday release.

In fact, even at the global box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home had a bigger opening (roughly $43.6 million in 15 international markets), The Batman has reportedly collected some $5.3 million. While the Spidey film crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, Bruce Wayne’s film can gross anything between $100 million to $125 million.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

Interestingly, irrespective of the box office collections, both the films have gained an impressive 8.7 rating on IMDb. The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) in the lead roles. Jon Watts’s Spider-Man: No Way Home starred Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and others. However, the film also marked the coming together of all three Spider-Mans – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom.