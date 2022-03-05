Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson’s stealing habit on the sets landed him in trouble?

    First Published Mar 5, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

    Robert Pattinson has revealed that he landed himself in trouble because he kept on stealing props from The Batman’s sets.

    Image: Getty Images

    When you think of Batman, you ought to think of doing him the right things. Something as petty as stealing can never be imagined as a thing that Batman does. However, the new age Batman, Robert Pattinson, landed himself in trouble for stealing props from the sets. ‘The Batman’ actor recently said that while it's “impossible” to steal props from a film’s sets, he still managed to do so.

    Image: Getty Images

    Yes, you read that right. Robert Pattinson used to steal from the sets of Batman. And in fact, he was even caught by the makers for doing so which eventually landed him in trouble.

    Image: Getty Images

    So, what does he use to steal? To this Robert Pattinson revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 1 that he used to steal ‘socks’ from the sets. Soon after Pattinson’s little secret was out in front of the makers, Warner Bros’, he was scolded for it.

    Image: Getty Images

    The Batman actor said that as per the studio, it was okay “to have a few”, but Robert Pattinson was taking socks with him “every day”.

    Image: Getty Images

    Robert Pattinson’s ‘the Batman’ was released in the theatres on Friday, March 4. The film has been receiving rave reviews. ‘The Batman’ marks his debut as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Warner Bros’ latest retelling of the DC Comics superhero.

    Image: Getty Images

    ‘The Batman’ has been directed by Matt Reeves. It also stars Zoe Kravtiz as the Catwoman.

