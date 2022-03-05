‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson’s stealing habit on the sets landed him in trouble?

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he landed himself in trouble because he kept on stealing props from The Batman’s sets.

When you think of Batman, you ought to think of doing him the right things. Something as petty as stealing can never be imagined as a thing that Batman does. However, the new age Batman, Robert Pattinson, landed himself in trouble for stealing props from the sets. ‘The Batman’ actor recently said that while it's “impossible” to steal props from a film’s sets, he still managed to do so.

Yes, you read that right. Robert Pattinson used to steal from the sets of Batman. And in fact, he was even caught by the makers for doing so which eventually landed him in trouble. ALSO READ: The Batman: Ranbir Kapoor to Rana Daggubati - 9 Indian actors who can play Bruce Wayne

So, what does he use to steal? To this Robert Pattinson revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 1 that he used to steal ‘socks’ from the sets. Soon after Pattinson’s little secret was out in front of the makers, Warner Bros’, he was scolded for it.

The Batman actor said that as per the studio, it was okay “to have a few”, but Robert Pattinson was taking socks with him “every day”.

Robert Pattinson’s ‘the Batman’ was released in the theatres on Friday, March 4. The film has been receiving rave reviews. ‘The Batman’ marks his debut as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Warner Bros’ latest retelling of the DC Comics superhero.

