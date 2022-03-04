The Batman Ranbir Kapoor to Rana Daggubati 9 Indian actors who can play Bruce Wayne

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman has released in the theatres on Friday, March 4. While the Hollywood hunk is receiving praises for his acting as Batman, here are nine Indian actors who think could make a good Batman.

Think of Batman and the first person to come to the mind is Christian Bale. He nailed the performance as the billionaire Bruce Wayne who kept himself to a limited number of people and away from the social life. However, every time he needed to save the Gotham City, Bruce would wear his superhero hero suit and would fight the villains. But, Warner Bros’ ‘The Batman’ features Robert Pattinson as the bat hero. While the latest of the Batman franchise has released in India on Friday, here are 10 Indian actors we think could make as good desi Batman.

You can't deny that Bruce Wayne has that little air around him of being the billionaire. He comes off as someone who is rich in terms of wealth as well as looks. And also, someone who has a secret identity. There cannot be a better bet than Ranbir Kapoor for an Indian Batman.

Aditya Roy Kapoor is one of the front runners in the Batman race. Since Batman is the one who saves Gotham City from the crimilas and villains, Aditya could be a good match for someone to play Bruce Wayne.

Rana Dagubbati is another actor we think will fit perfectly for Batman’s role. His rough looks, the chiselled body, height and just everything about him is so Batmanish!

Dulquer Salman has played a variety of roles. He sure can pull off a role of Batman with pure finesse.

Farhan Akhtar can also easily pass off as Batman. One additional thing about him is his voice. Farhan’s voice can be perfect for Bruce Wayne as well as for Batman – you know what we mean, don’t you?

Name a better action hero in India than Vidyut Jamwal. From his personality to his looks and physique, everything about him makes him a tough contender for becoming the Indian batman.

Tiger Shroff's charming looks and how he always keeps himself low-key is what makes him as one of the options for an Indian batman. Not to forget are his physique, flexibility and the stunts that he performs on his own.

John Abraham can be a Batman for the similar reasons that make Ranbir Kapoor a perfect choice. Other than the snob of a billionaire and the good looks, John’s fitness and physique is also something that we see in a Batman.