Thalapathy Vijay to shoot for GOAT in Kerala after 14 years; Receives warm reception from fans

Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming film, Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabu, is generating a lot of buzz as it is expected to be his last movie before entering politics.

Thalapathy Vijay will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram for the shooting of his upcoming movie Greatest of All Time (GOAT) today. He has returned to Kerala after 14 years since his last film, Kaavalan in 2011. The fans were gathered in the airport and stadium to welcome the acclaimed actor.

Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming film, Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabu, is generating a lot of buzz as it is expected to be his last movie before entering politics. Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time' is a science fiction film. Vijay plays two characters in the film, which AGS Entertainment produces. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj.

'The Greatest of All Time,' produced by AGS Entertainment, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen.

