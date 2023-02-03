Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy 67: Vijay starrer awaited Tamil actioner film Kashmir schedule commences today, read on to know

    An exciting new update for the ardent fans of global pan-Indian South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is here. The much-awaited film Thalapathy 67, Kashmir schedule commences today. A video has gone viral on Twitter which revealed all details.

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    After the smashing success of Varisu, pan-Indian global South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is back with his new film. This time, he went back to unite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. After the success of Tamil actioner-entertainer Varisu, the ardent fandom of Thalapathy Vijay is excited.

    For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the dynamic star and filmmaker duo, gave a tremendously popular ‘Master’ in 2019 during the pandemic, when no one thought about reviving the theatres and releasing a film on the big screen.

    There is a lot of excitement amongst fans to know the title of Vijay starrer next film, whose intriguing poster that got revealed yesterday by makers has successfully piqued curiosity among fans. The poster look of Thalapathy 67 shows a sketch of Vijay wearing a vest with raging eyes, full hair, and bloody hands. It appears almost as if it got sketched with blood. Now, fans think that the film title is linked to the concept of blood and destruction or disguised in the gritty and compelling film poster itself.

    Now the production house, Seven Screen Studio, which is backing the film, has posted a new video on their official Twitter handle in which the entire crew, alongside Thalapathy Vijay, are traveling on Spice Jet flight for Kashmir with the director, female lead Trisha Krishnan and others. In the video, we see Vijay greeting passengers on the flight. He also took several pictures with them before going to his seat to sit down alongside Trisha. The video had many adorable moments of Vijay greeting his fans in the airplane and recording moments with his Go Pro camera. At the end of the video, the caption 'fasten your seatbelts. Kashmir schedule begins,' was visible.

    Meanwhile, Thalapathy 67 features a stunning starcast alongside Vijay. The names include Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and dancer Sandy. Actor Trisha Krishnan has come on board as the leading lady. Besides, The digital streaming rights of Thalapathy 67 have got sold to streaming giant Netflix India.

