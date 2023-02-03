Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories

The next film of Thalapathy Vijay, Thalapathy 67, piqued fans' curiosity so much that they have their own theories related to the awaited title of the film.

After the smashing success of Varisu, pan-Indian global South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is back with his new film. This time, he went back to unite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. After the success of Tamil actioner-entertainer Varisu, the ardent fandom of Thalapathy Vijay is excited.

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the dynamic star and filmmaker duo, gave a tremendously popular ‘Master’ in 2019 during the pandemic, when no one thought about reviving the theatres and releasing a film on the big screen.

On Thursday evening, the makers of Thalapathy 67 released a poster to announce that the film title will get unveiled on Friday at 5 pm. Now, amidst the thrill and never-ending excitement regarding the pan-Indian global superstar Vijay starrer next, the fans have begun speculating on social media.

Several theories are circulating on Twitter wherein fans are sincerely just trying to crack the ‘hidden clues’ in the poster to create and come up with an apt and suitable title for the film.

The poster of Thalapathy 67 shows a sketch of Vijay wearing a vest with raging eyes, full hair, and bloody hands. It appears almost as if it got sketched with blood. Now, fans think that the film title is linked to concept of blood and destruction or disguised in the gritty and compelling film poster itself.

Many fans believe that the title of Thalapathy 67 is ‘EAGLE’ wherein letters of the word got highlighted in the poster. A fan created an intriguing poster in which she highlighted EAGLE. "Once Upon a Time There Lived a Ghost He is Known to be a Killer And Fear the Most… The Eagle is Coming.. You Better start Running.. His Blood is Rushing.. Stunnin and Gunning," wrote a fan. "The EAGLE is Coming," said a fan.

The other titles crossing the minds of Vijay fandom are Royce, Code Red, Ghost, Red Eagle, Dragon, and Eren. The wait will be longer for the fans today before the title actually gets unveiled by the makers. Until then, keep guessing!

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 67 features a stunning starcast alongside Vijay. The names include Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and dancer Sandy. Actor Trisha Krishnan has come on board as the leading lady.

Besides, The digital streaming rights of Thalapathy 67 have been sold to streaming giant Netflix India. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the production house behind Vijay starter Thalapathy 67, wrote a caption that read, "Tudum, Our gang has a new member. And that is @NetflixIndia, our official digital partner of #Thalapathy67 🔥#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss."

