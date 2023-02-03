Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories

    The next film of Thalapathy Vijay, Thalapathy 67, piqued fans' curiosity so much that they have their own theories related to the awaited title of the film.

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    After the smashing success of Varisu, pan-Indian global South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is back with his new film. This time, he went back to unite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. After the success of Tamil actioner-entertainer Varisu, the ardent fandom of Thalapathy Vijay is excited.

    For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the dynamic star and filmmaker duo, gave a tremendously popular ‘Master’ in 2019 during the pandemic, when no one thought about reviving the theatres and releasing a film on the big screen.

    ALSO READ: Superfoods to help you gain weight healthily

    On Thursday evening, the makers of Thalapathy 67 released a poster to announce that the film title will get unveiled on Friday at 5 pm. Now, amidst the thrill and never-ending excitement regarding the pan-Indian global superstar Vijay starrer next, the fans have begun speculating on social media. 

    Several theories are circulating on Twitter wherein fans are sincerely just trying to crack the ‘hidden clues’ in the poster to create and come up with an apt and suitable title for the film.

    The poster of Thalapathy 67 shows a sketch of Vijay wearing a vest with raging eyes, full hair, and bloody hands. It appears almost as if it got sketched with blood. Now, fans think that the film title is linked to concept of blood and destruction or disguised in the gritty and compelling film poster itself. 

    Many fans believe that the title of Thalapathy 67 is ‘EAGLE’ wherein letters of the word got highlighted in the poster. A fan created an intriguing poster in which she highlighted EAGLE. "Once Upon a Time There Lived a Ghost He is Known to be a Killer And Fear the Most… The Eagle is Coming.. You Better start Running.. His Blood is Rushing.. Stunnin and Gunning," wrote a fan. "The EAGLE is Coming," said a fan.

    The other titles crossing the minds of Vijay fandom are Royce, Code Red, Ghost, Red Eagle, Dragon, and Eren. The wait will be longer for the fans today before the title actually gets unveiled by the makers. Until then, keep guessing!

    Meanwhile, Thalapathy 67 features a stunning starcast alongside Vijay. The names include Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and dancer Sandy. Actor Trisha Krishnan has come on board as the leading lady. 

    Besides, The digital streaming rights of Thalapathy 67 have been sold to streaming giant Netflix India. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the production house behind Vijay starter Thalapathy 67, wrote a caption that read, "Tudum, Our gang has a new member. And that is @NetflixIndia, our official digital partner of #Thalapathy67 🔥#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss."

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi SEXY Pictures: The actress soars the temperature high with her red hot couture outfit - SEE PICS

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials

    Thunivu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video-Ajith Kumar's film will be can be watch on THIS date RBA

    Thunivu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video-Ajith Kumar's film can be watched on THIS date

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan superstar replies to author calling him kind friend RBA

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan; superstar replies to author calling him 'kind friend'

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas RBA

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas

    SHOCKING Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch; shares dark truth of the entertainment industry RBA

    SHOCKING: Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch; shares dark truth of the entertainment industry

    Recent Stories

    No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings snt

    No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in waterfall with Anil Samrat goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in waterfall with Anil Samrat goes viral-WATCH

    Gautam Adani no longer among world top 20 richest people after Hindenburg report gcw

    Gautam Adani no longer among world's top 20 richest people

    tennis Nick Kyrgios breaks his silence after escaping conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend snt

    Nick Kyrgios breaks his silence after escaping conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    'Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin' - Irfan Pathan

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon