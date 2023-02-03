Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Superfoods to help you gain weight healthily

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Muscle building and weight gain are not as simple as they appear. But, by adding certain foods to your diet. You can make your weight gain efforts both healthy and more effective.

    Image: Getty Images

    Bulking up on junk food or white foods like pastries, cookies, and ice cream will not help you gain weight quickly. These high-calorie foods will undoubtedly help you gain weight, but they are low in nutrients, healthy fats, and sugar, which can be fatal and so harmful to your body.

    As a result, they should be avoided and not included in your weight gain diet. Muscle building and weight gain are not as easy as they appear. There are, however, diet plans for gaining weight, just as there are diet plans for losing weight. If you want to gain weight healthily, here are the superfoods that a person should consume for the same.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Avocado:

    Eating plenty of avocado in your daily diet to gain healthy weight is a great way to add healthy fats. Due to their substantial levels of monounsaturated fats, they should be part of a healthy plan.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Potatoes:

    Starchy foods such as potatoes are a famous, tasty option for quick weight gain. It is a cost-effective option that provides extra calories for your body. This food contains carbs and calories to help you gain weight. As they also increase your muscle glycogen stores.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Peanut Butter:

    Peanut butter is a popular, tasty spread. Due to its high fat content (the mono- and polyunsaturated fats) will boost the number on the scale. A person gains great amounts of nutritious fiber, magnesium, and protein by consuming peanut butter in daily diet for people who want to adapt a healthier way to gain weight.

