Thalaivar 171: Raghava Lawrence to play antagonist in Rajinikanth's next? Read details

Tamil star Raghava Lawrence is in talks to play the antagonist in Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has become one of the most well-known names not just in Tamil cinema but all over the country. Following the massive success of his most recent film, Leo, which had Thalapathy Vijay in the title role, the filmmaker is preparing for the release of his next movie, which will have Rajinikanth as the hero.

Filming is anticipated to start in March or April of 2024, with the title Thalaivar 171. According to News18, actress Raghava Lawrence is reportedly in discussions to play the movie's antagonist. This is the most recent news.

About Thalaivar 171

Thalaivar 171 will be Lokesh Kanagaraj's sixth film and his first picture starring Rajinikanth. According to reports, the movie will stand alone and have no ties to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU. The director had also reportedly announced that he would be taking a six-month hiatus from social media to concentrate on the next movie.

Kalanithi Maran has provided financial backing for Thalaivar 171, an action thriller with a slick aesthetic, under the Sun Pictures brand. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film's music, while Anbariv Masters, a stunt pair, has been tapped to direct the action.

Rajnikanth on the work front

Regarding his career, Rajnikanth's next project is a cameo in the film Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal play the key parts in the movie. Additionally, he appears in the next film directed by TJ Gnanavel, whose working title is Thalaivar 170. Aside from the Petta actor, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Ritika Singh.

Raghava Lawrence recently appeared in the stand-alone follow-up to P. Vasu's 2005 film Chandramukhi 2, which starred Rajinikanth in the title character. He will soon be featured with SJ Suryah in Karthik Subbaraj's forthcoming flick Jigarthanda Double X. The movie is scheduled to open on November 10th.

After Thalaivar 171, Lokesh Kanagaraj will concentrate on the much anticipated Kaithi 2 with Karthi. In addition, he has Suriya returning the role of Rolex in a stand-alone movie. Vikram 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is scheduled to conclude the Legend of Cinema. There have also been rumours stating that the director intends to do a Leo 2.