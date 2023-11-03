Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Nahi hu fan': When Salman Khan confessed not being 'football' fanatic in a viral video

    In a throwback video, Salman Khan makes it apparently clear that he has no interest in football as he does not have the type of time and patience to sit and watch a football match for an hour. This news scoop comes out amid recent viral photos and videos on X of the global icon with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

    'Nahi hu fan': When Salman Khan confessed not being 'football' fanatic in a viral video vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo took the internet by storm after photos and videos of them attending a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, which went viral on the internet, Salman was standing in the background as CR7 hugged others, which led to netizens speculating if the star footballer ignored the Bollywood superstar.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Has Salman Khan invited Cristiano Ronaldo to reality show? Know details

    Amid this ongoing debate, a throwback video of Salman discussing football has resurfaced on the internet. In the video, Salman makes it crystal clear that he has no interest in football as he does not have any time and patience to sit and watch a football match.

    Salman Khan, during a media promotional event for Kick in 2014, said, "Nahi hu fan main football ka (I am not a fan of football). I watch it sometimes, but I do not follow it." Pointing out towards Randeep Hooda, Salman said, "He is a football fan. I watched two matches with him. I understand it a little bit. But, I do not have the patience."

    On the work front, Salman is currently busy with Bigg Boss 17. The new season began last month. He has reprised his weekend duties of hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor is also preparing to set fireworks at the box office this Diwali with the release of Tiger 3. The film brings back Salman as Tiger and reunites him with Katrina Kaif, who reprises her role as Zoya. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner-YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked in Noida for rave parties with snake venom

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to feature in next episode? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to feature in next episode? Here's what we know

    Is Prabhas going to tie knots with Anushka Shetty? Read details SHG

    Is Prabhas going to tie the knot with Anushka Shetty? Read details

    Bigg Boss 17: Has Salman Khan invited Cristiano Ronaldo to reality show? Know details vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Has Salman Khan invited Cristiano Ronaldo to reality show? Know details

    The Archies song 'Va Va Voom Out': Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda groove to latest track ATG

    The Archies song 'Va Va Voom Out': Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda groove to latest track

    REPORT: Elvish Yadav's name revealed by accused after cobra venom, snakes got discovered in Noida sector 49 vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner-YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked in Noida for rave parties with snake venom

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to feature in next episode? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to feature in next episode? Here's what we know

    Who is Elvish Yadav? What happened to the YouTuber? RBA

    Who is Elvish Yadav? What happened to the YouTuber?

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 32 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 32 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Kasaragod

    PM Modi likely to carry Ram lalla to newly built Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Report AJR

    PM Modi likely to carry Ram lalla to newly built Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Report

    Is Prabhas going to tie knots with Anushka Shetty? Read details SHG

    Is Prabhas going to tie the knot with Anushka Shetty? Read details

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon