Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Ajith's race car, clocking a speed of 180 kmph, spun off the track during a six-hour practice session. The car spun seven times before coming to a stop, as captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, renowned for his passion for car racing, was involved in a dramatic accident during a training session on the Dubai race track. The incident occurred as he prepared for the upcoming 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, a prestigious event in the global motorsport calendar.

Ajith's race car, clocking a speed of 180 kmph, spun off the track during a six-hour practice session. The car spun seven times before coming to a stop, as captured in a viral video circulating on social media. Dressed in full racing gear, the actor was immediately attended to by his racing crew and taken to an ambulance for precautionary medical evaluation. Thankfully, Ajith escaped the harrowing crash without any injuries, leaving fans and well-wishers relieved.

Ajith Kumar, along with his racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, is making his competitive debut in the endurance racing circuit. The team is gearing up for the Dubai Grand Prix, scheduled to begin on January 9. The endurance race is known for its grueling 24-hour relay format, demanding peak physical and mental fitness from participants.

Ajith's involvement extends beyond the driver's seat; he has also invested in the sport by owning a racing team. This marks a significant step in his motorsport career, blending his on-track passion with managerial responsibilities.

While Ajith Kumar's racing exploits are garnering headlines, his cinematic career is equally in the spotlight. The actor is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Good Bad Ugly, slated to hit theaters on April 10. Known for his versatility, Ajith continues to balance his dual passions for acting and racing with remarkable finesse.

The video of the accident has sparked a wave of support from fans, who praised Ajith's resilience and dedication to motorsport.

