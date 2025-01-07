Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website

This initiative, driven by the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation), aims to make the budget-making process more inclusive, the Ministry of Finance announced in a recent release.

From January 10, 2025, citizens across India can contribute their suggestions and ideas for the Union Budget 2025-26 through the MyGov platform. This initiative, driven by the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation), aims to make the budget-making process more inclusive, the Ministry of Finance announced in a recent release.

The Ministry, in collaboration with MyGov, eagerly expects innovative and constructive inputs from citizens. Suggestions can be submitted via the MyGov platform at www.mygov.in, offering an opportunity for individuals to contribute to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

Pre-budget consultations conclude:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a series of pre-Budget consultations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26, which concluded in New Delhi on January 6, 2025. These discussions spanned a month, beginning on December 6, 2024, and involved over 100 participants from nine stakeholder groups.

The stakeholder groups included experts and representatives from various sectors such as agriculture, trade unions, education and health, MSMEs, trade and services, industry, financial markets, and infrastructure.