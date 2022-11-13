Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for all Ajith Kumar's fans; Tamil superstar to join Twitter, Instagram-report

    Tamil star Ajith Kumar could start using social media before the release of his next movie Thuvinu. There hasn't been any formal announcement about this, though.

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    As we all know, Ajith Kumar is not on any official fan pages on any platform and doesn't have any social media profiles. The Viswasam actor reportedly intends to join social media shortly.

    The actor is currently debating it with his crew. Ajith Kumar, also referred to by his followers as "Thala," is a passionate motorcyclist who has travelled extensively around Europe in the past.

    His friend, who was travelling with him, and his co-stars both posted images of him online. "Ajith now wants to independently publish images to his social media account. However, nothing regarding using social media has been verified yet "identifies a source. The actor from Valimai, however, prefers to keep a low profile and doesn't even show up for his own movie's promotional events. It is yet unclear whether Ajith will really use Twitter or another social networking site, but his followers will undoubtedly be pleased.

    The Kollywood celebrity has clarified that he won't be appearing at any events held to promote H Vinoth's crime drama Thunivu. The actor's representative tweeted the actor's comment, which said, "After rumours about his attending the film's celebration went viral, "A great movie promotes itself! Love without conditions! Ajith." The Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium will shortly host the major audio launch ceremony for the 

    About the movie Thuvinu:
    Manju Warrier plays the female lead in the movie Thunivu. The eagerly anticipated movie, which is being directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, will due out in January 2023, around Pongal. Ghibran wrote the music for the movie, and Vaisagh and Anirudh collaborated on the song "Chilla Chilla," which serves as the album's lead single.

