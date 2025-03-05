BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged

Blackpink Jennie is making headlines over a plagarism issue with her upcoming music track and Indian song Rani Theme from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer singh's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Let's see the real issue and fan reactions to this.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Blackpink has been making headlines for a while now for their upcoming world tour with the Blackpink members reunion. Jennie, the member of Blackpink, is now all over the internet due to an accusation. BLACKPINK's Jennie has been accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme song from the Bollywood film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where Alia Bhatt's entry theme music got great recognition.

BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme:

This controversy started when fans noticed striking similarities between Jennie's upcoming track 'Like Jennie' and the theme song of Alia Bhatt's Rani composed by Pritam. This started a heated debate between the fans and led to fan wars. While Jennie fans tried to defend her, saying, 'Music has similar elements that make them look similar.'. But it seems so obvious that it is a copy of Alia Bhatt's Rani theme after the exposure the Indian industry got from the Oscars.

There is another debate that talks about the toxic fandom for starting an argument on this leading to fan wars due to a little similarity in two songs. While there is no response from the official sources, fans are eagerly waiting to know how this has happened.

Affect on World tour of Blackpink:

Fans are also speculating a significant impact on the upcoming world tour, which is set from June 2025 to January 2026. This announcement was highly anticipated due to the reunion of the members after performing solo for some time. Their announcement also brought a quick rise in the stocks of the agency YG Entertainment. Now there is a high chance of affecting the shares of the agency and also the world tour schedules if this copyright act is proven against Blackpink member Jennie. Fans are also expecting to settle this matter soon, as the styles of music are totally different and appealing to their individual styles.

For more reliable and latest news
