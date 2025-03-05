Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor's net worth: Know her car collection, fees and more

Janhvi Following in Her Mother Sridevi's Footsteps

Janhvi Kapoor will celebrate her 28th birthday on March 6th. She was born in 1997 to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Debuted in 2018 with Karan Johar's Movie

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic movie 'Dhadak.' She also won the Zee Cine Award for Best Debut Actress.

Worked in Selected Movies

Including 2 special appearances, Janhvi has worked in approximately 10 movies in 7 years.

Janhvi's Fees

According to media reports, Janhvi charges between Rs 5 to Rs 10 crore per film.

Janhvi's Net Worth

Janhvi Kapoor is currently just 28 years old. According to NBT reports, her net worth is approximately Rs 82 crore.

Earns Crores from Ads

Janhvi Kapoor charges around Rs 75 to Rs 80 lakh for a brand endorsement. She also earns a substantial income by promoting products on social media.

Luxurious House in Mumbai

According to Lifestyle Asia, Janhvi owns a triplex apartment spanning 3,456 square feet, valued at Rs 39 crore. She also bought a Rs 65 crore house in Bandra.

Luxurious House in Chennai Too

After Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor now owns the house in Chennai, which is currently being rented out.

Janhvi Owns Luxury Cars

Janhvi owns luxury cars such as a Rs 1.98 crore Mercedes Maybach S560, a Rs 88.28 lakh Mercedes Benz S-Class, a Rs 82.9 lakh BMW X5, and a Rs 67.15 lakh car.

