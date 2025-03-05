Janhvi Kapoor's net worth: Know her car collection, fees and more

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor will celebrate her 28th birthday on March 6th. She was born in 1997 to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.
Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic movie 'Dhadak.' She also won the Zee Cine Award for Best Debut Actress.
Including 2 special appearances, Janhvi has worked in approximately 10 movies in 7 years.
According to media reports, Janhvi charges between Rs 5 to Rs 10 crore per film.
Janhvi Kapoor is currently just 28 years old. According to NBT reports, her net worth is approximately Rs 82 crore.
Janhvi Kapoor charges around Rs 75 to Rs 80 lakh for a brand endorsement. She also earns a substantial income by promoting products on social media.
According to Lifestyle Asia, Janhvi owns a triplex apartment spanning 3,456 square feet, valued at Rs 39 crore. She also bought a Rs 65 crore house in Bandra.
After Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor now owns the house in Chennai, which is currently being rented out.
Janhvi owns luxury cars such as a Rs 1.98 crore Mercedes Maybach S560, a Rs 88.28 lakh Mercedes Benz S-Class, a Rs 82.9 lakh BMW X5, and a Rs 67.15 lakh car.
