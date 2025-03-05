Crowdstrike Stock Plunges After Q4 Print As Investors Fret Over Slowing Growth, Weak Earnings Guidance: Retail Mood Flips To 'Bullish'

Annual recurring revenue grew 23% year over year to $4.24 billion, slower than the 27% growth in the third quarter.

Crowdstrike Stock Plunges After Q4 Print As Investors Fret Over Slowing Growth, Weak Earnings Guidance: Retail Mood Flips To 'Bullish'
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares slumped in Wednesday’s premarket trading after the cybersecurity provider reported a slowdown in quarterly operational metrics and issued mixed guidance. 

The Austin, Texas-based company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The bottom-line result exceeded the year-ago figure of $0.95, beating the Finchat-compiled consensus of $0.86 per share.

Revenue climbed 25% year over year (YoY) to $1.059 billion versus the $1.035-billion consensus estimate. However, the YoY growth decelerated from the third quarter’s 29%.

The top- and bottom-line results also exceeded the company’s guidance that called for adjusted EPS of $0.84-$0.86 and revenue of $1.0287 billion to $1.0354 billion.

Among the key operational metrics, annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 23% YoY to $4.24 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025, with the net new ARR added during the quarter at $224.3 million. The ARR growth decelerated from 27% in the third quarter, but the net new ARR added improved from $153 million.

The adjusted Subscription gross margin remained steady at 80% 

Founder and CEO George Kurtz said, “Delivering $224 million of net new ARR, which brings our ending ARR to $4.24 billion, places us firmly on the flight path to our $10 billion ending ARR goal.”

He noted that Crowdstrike saw strong momentum in its next-generation SIEM, Cloud Security, and Identity Protection businesses, surpassing $1.3 billion in combined ending ARR. 

Kurtz also noted that accounts adopting its artificial intelligence (AI)-native Security Operations Center (SOC), Falcon Flex, added over $1 billion of in-quarter deal value. 

Looking ahead, the company guided first-quarter adjusted EPS and revenue to be $0.64 to $0.66 and $1.1006 billion to $1.1064 billion, respectively. This compares to the $0.95 and $1.104 billion guidance, respectively.

Crowdstrike expects its fiscal year 2026 adjusted EPS and revenue to be $3.33 to $3.45 and $4.744 billion to $4.806 billion, respectively. While the bottom-line guidance trailed the consensus of $3.85, the revenue guidance aligned with the average analysts’ estimate of $4.778 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘bullish’ (55/100) from the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume perked to an ‘extremely high’ level. The stock was among the top 10 trending tickers on the platform.

crwd-sentiment.png  CRWD sentiment and message volume March 5, premarket as of 6:22 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish watcher shrugged off the soft earnings guidance and noted that this may be a good time to buy more shares.

Crowdstrike stock fell 8.04% to $358.79 in premarket trading, heading toward its lowest level in over a month. However, it is up 14% year-to-date.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Genius Sports Retail Traders Look Past Surprise Loss To Focus On Q4 Revenue Beat, Stock Slides After-Hours

Genius Sports Retail Traders Look Past Surprise Loss To Focus On Q4 Revenue Beat, Stock Slides After-Hours

Tesla's Growth Woes Push BofA To Slash Price Target: Retail Bears Unmoved By Demand-Boosting Efforts

Tesla's Growth Woes Push BofA To Slash Price Target: Retail Bears Unmoved By Demand-Boosting Efforts

Marvell Technology Stock Surges Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note As Nvidia’s Strong Performance Boosts Investor Confidence

Marvell Technology Stock Surges Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note As Nvidia’s Strong Performance Boosts Investor Confidence

Astronics Corp Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Profit Tops Estimates, Retail’s Yet To Take Notice

Astronics Corp Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Profit Tops Estimates, Retail’s Yet To Take Notice

On Holding Stock Rises On Strong Q4 Earnings, Brand Growth: Retail’s Excited

On Holding Stock Rises On Strong Q4 Earnings, Brand Growth: Retail’s Excited

Recent Stories

Petrol pump income: How much do owners invest and really earn? gcw

Petrol pump income: How much do owners invest and really earn?

ICC ODI Rankings: Afghan star Omarzai moves to number 1 spot among all-rounders; Kohli rises 4th in batters HRD

ICC ODI Rankings: Afghan star Omarzai climbs to number 1 spot among all-rounders; Kohli rises 4th in batters

Vitamin C to Niacinamide: 8 best anti-aging skincare ingredients you need for youthful skin SRI

Vitamin C to Niacinamide: 8 best anti-aging skincare ingredients you need for youthful skin

Massive avalanche hits Sonmarg's Sarbal area in J-K, no casualties reported vkp

Massive avalanche hits Sonmarg's Sarbal area in J-K, no casualties reported

GTA 6 price hike: Will Indian gamers have to pay Rs 8,800? High cost reasons explained gcw

GTA 6 price hike: Will Indian gamers have to pay Rs 8,800? High cost reasons explained

Recent Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma BREAK UP After Two Years!

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma BREAK UP After Two Years!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Addresses Water, Road, and Stray Dog Issues in Shalimar Bagh Visit

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Addresses Water, Road, and Stray Dog Issues in Shalimar Bagh Visit

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark, Demands Action! | Asianet Newsable

CM Yogi SLAMS SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark, Demands Action! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

Video Icon
Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Video Icon