Actress Tara appeals to Karnataka government to award the 'Karnataka Ratna' to late actor Ambareesh, recognising his contributions to Kannada cinema, politics, and Karnataka’s culture, alongside plans to rename Malleswaram Road after Sarojadevi.

Bengaluru: Following the recent announcement of the 'Karnataka Ratna' award for the late actor Dr Vishnuvardhan and veteran actress Dr Sarojadevi, senior actress Tara Anuradha has made a heartfelt appeal to the Karnataka government to confer the same honour on the late actor and politician Ambareesh. Tara emphasised Ambareesh’s immense contribution to the Kannada film industry, his political legacy, and his lasting impact on Karnataka’s culture and society.

Tara met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and submitted a formal proposal regarding the award. Speaking to the media after the meeting, she said:

“Ambareesh Anna was a great person, and his contribution to the Kannada film industry is immense. The friendship between Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh is well-known to the entire film industry and the public. Now that Vishnu sir has received the Karnataka Ratna, it is my personal wish that Ambareesh Anna should also receive this award.”

Malleswaram Road To Be Named After Sarojadevi

Tara also revealed that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister responded positively to her appeal. Additionally, she requested that 11th Cross Road in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, be renamed in honour of veteran actress Sarojadevi, and this proposal has also been approved. Sarojadevi has previously received numerous accolades, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, recognising her outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

Recognising Karnataka’s Great Achievers

Tara further stated:

“‘Karnataka Ratna’ award should be given to all the great achievers of the state. It is our duty to recognise and honour those who have contributed to our state and art.”

It remains to be seen how the government will proceed regarding the Karnataka Ratna award for Ambareesh, considering his multifaceted contributions to Karnataka’s culture, politics, and society.