The move aims to make cinema more affordable, similar to other Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala. Bengaluru, a crucial market for cinema chains, may see altered revenue streams due to this change.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday, September 12 released draft rules to amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014, proposing a maximum ticket price of Rs 200 for all movie theatres in the state, including multiplexes, excluding taxes. The draft rules, however, allow an exemption for multi-screen cinemas offering premium facilities with 75 seats or fewer, which will not be subject to the Rs 200 cap. Stakeholders have been invited to submit their feedback within 15 days to the office of the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department. The amendment is issued under the powers granted by Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act No. 23 of 1964). According to the government notification, the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, will take effect from the date of their official publication in the Gazette.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Premium Theatres Will Still Be Expensive

Under the proposed Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, multi-screen theatres with premium facilities and seating of 75 or fewer will be exempt from the Rs 200 ticket price cap. This means that small luxury or boutique screens, often offering enhanced amenities such as plush seating, private lounges, or advanced audio-visual systems, can continue to charge higher ticket prices. Patrons seeking a more exclusive or premium movie-going experience in these smaller multiplexes are likely to pay significantly more than the standard Rs 200 limit, while regular screens across the state will be subject to the new price cap.

In India, several states have at different times implemented caps or issued guidelines to regulate movie theatre ticket prices, primarily to ensure affordability for the general public and to support regional cinema. In Tamil Nadu, the maximum ticket price is set at Rs 150, not including GST and local taxes. In Telangana, regular seats are capped at Rs 295, while recliner seats cannot exceed Rs 350. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, ticket prices are limited to Rs 177 for standard seats and Rs 295 for recliners. However, multiplex chains often set their own pricing based on operational costs and demand, meaning that while the caps exist in theory, their practical application is limited. Kerala has also implemented ticket price caps to make cinema more affordable, impacting multiplex profitability, especially for premium formats like IMAX and 3D.

Importance of Bengaluru for Cinema Chains

Bengaluru is a key market for PVR Inox due to its urban population and high entertainment demand. About 12% of PVR Inox’s total revenue comes from Karnataka. According to experts, the proposed Rs 200 ticket cap in Karnataka could affect exhibitors’ economics, including rentals and regular upgrades. Exceptions for blockbuster films in other states may not apply in Karnataka. High ticket and F&B prices have drawn criticism, prompting filmmakers and production bodies to advocate for more affordable rates. Experts emphasize the need to balance affordability with maintaining a high-quality cinematic experience. Global theatrical chains are struggling against OTT platforms, making sustainable ticket pricing crucial. Affordable pricing is seen as key to keeping audiences coming to cinemas regularly.