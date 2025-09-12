The Karnataka government has announced the Karnataka Ratna award for late Kannada cinema icons Dr Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi. The posthumous honour recognises their lifetime contributions to the film industry.

Bengaluru: In a landmark decision honouring two of Kannada cinema’s greatest icons, the Karnataka government has announced that the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award will be conferred posthumously on legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan and the recently deceased actress B Sarojadevi. The announcement comes after weeks of growing demand from artists, fans, and cultural leaders across the state, who had urged the government to recognise their immense contributions to Kannada cinema.

The state cabinet also revealed that it will recommend Kannada’s Rashtrakavi Kuvempu for the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, marking another historic cultural recognition.

Government’s Decision After Growing Pressure

There had been a consistent demand from the Kannada film fraternity to bestow the Karnataka Ratna on Dr Vishnuvardhan. In recent weeks, more than a hundred senior artists met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submitted petitions supporting the cause. Vishnuvardhan’s family members, including his wife Bharathi and son-in-law Anirudh, also appealed directly to the CM.

The decision comes shortly after controversy erupted when the Vishnuvardhan memorial at Abhimaan Studio in Bengaluru was removed overnight, sparking widespread outrage among his fans. The announcement of the award is now seen as the government’s attempt to address these grievances and honour the actor’s legacy.

Vishnuvardhan: The Sahasa Simha of Kannada Cinema

Dr Vishnuvardhan, fondly known as Sahasa Simha (The Courageous Lion), made his debut with Vamshavruksha (1971). His breakthrough came with the iconic Nagarahavu, directed by Puttanna Kanagal, which marked the beginning of a celebrated film career. He later gained widespread fame with films such as Gandhada Gudi and Bhutayyana Maga Ayyu.

Over the decades, Vishnuvardhan acted in more than 200 films, leaving behind a legacy of versatility and charisma that won him millions of devoted fans. His final film, Aptharakshaka (2010), released posthumously, went on to become a blockbuster.

B Sarojadevi: Abhinaya Saraswati and Kannada’s First Female Superstar

B. Sarojadevi, who passed away on July 14, was one of the most admired actresses of Indian cinema. Popularly known as Abhinaya Saraswati, she acted in over 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Her Kannada debut came with Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955), and she soon rose to become Kannada cinema’s first female superstar. Sarojadevi captivated audiences in the 1960s and 70s with her elegance, screen presence, and powerful performances, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Honouring Karnataka’s Cultural Icons

The recognition of Vishnuvardhan and Sarojadevi with the Karnataka Ratna is not just an honour for the two stars but also a tribute to the golden era of Kannada cinema. The government’s simultaneous recommendation for Rashtrakavi Kuvempu to receive the Bharat Ratna reflects Karnataka’s commitment to celebrating its cultural and artistic heritage on a national stage.