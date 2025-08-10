Music composer Tanishk Bagchi reveals the emotional journey behind Saiyaara, a heartfelt song born from personal pain, showcasing Kashmir’s new talent and crafted with passion to connect deeply with listeners.

In an exclusive conversation, music composer Tanishk Bagchi opened up about the deep emotions behind his latest hit song, Saiyaara. Unlike many songs that come and go, this track was born from a place of personal pain and vulnerability. Tanishk revealed that both he and the singers Faheem and Arslan were going through tough emotional times when the song was created. For them, Saiyaara wasn’t just another melody; it became a way to heal and express feelings that words alone couldn’t capture. The song’s heartfelt nature is a reflection of their shared experiences and emotions.

Giving Kashmir’s New Talent a Chance

One of the unique aspects of Saiyaara is the fresh voices of Faheem and Arslan, a singing duo from Kashmir. They were discovered by singer-actor Zara Khan, and Tanishk was immediately impressed by their raw, unpolished vocals. Unlike many tracks where famous singers are brought in to boost popularity, Tanishk insisted that the duo remain the true voices of the song.

He wanted to showcase Kashmir’s hidden musical talent, a region often overlooked in the mainstream music industry. By standing firm on his choice, Tanishk helped give these young singers a powerful platform, making the song feel authentic and deeply rooted in their culture and emotions.

A Month of Hard Work and Passion

Creating Saiyaara was no easy task. Tanishk spent over a month meticulously composing, arranging, and producing the track. He worked closely with experienced musicians like Kalyan Barua and even recorded live string instruments in Chennai to add richness and emotion to the music.

For Tanishk, the process was not just about technical details but about making a song that would last forever, one that would speak to people’s hearts. When the song was released, it struck a chord not only with fans but also with Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, who reached out to praise its emotional depth.

For Tanishk, the greatest success is staying true to his story. He believes that the best music comes from pain and honesty. His own heartbreaks have helped him create music that feels real and meaningful. Saiyaara is a beautiful example of how raw emotions, combined with fresh talent and passion, can create music that resonates deeply with listeners. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful songs are the ones that come from the heart.