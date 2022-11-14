Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu's father Krishna in hospital; read report

    Mahesh Babu's father Krishna was admitted to the hospital on November 13 owing to illness. According to reports, his health condition is stable and he was admitted for a regular check-up.

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    Legendary Telugu actor Krishna, the father of Mahesh Babu, is reportedly in the hospital in Hyderabad. The superstar got admitted to Continental Hospital on Sunday, November 13 and is reportedly stable now. The precise cause of his hospitalisation, however, remains uncertain. We're waiting for an official confirmation on this.

    According to some sources, the 79 years old is apparently dealing with respiratory issues, while other rumours state that he had a heart attack. However, PR Suresh Kondi tweeted to reassure his supporters and well-wishers that nothing to be concerned about.

    For a few months, Superstar Krishna and his family experienced hardship. Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu's brother and Krishna's son, died earlier this year. Indira Devi, Krishna's wife, passed away in September from age-related complications.

