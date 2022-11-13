Fans ask Riteish Deshmukh when he's joining Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra; here's why

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, posts an image from Bharat Jodo Yatra, in which a follower held a photograph of his father high above the crowd of yatris. Previously, his brother, former Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh welcomed Bharat Jodo Yatra to the state.

Previously, actors Pooja Bhatt and Sushant Singh were two Bollywood celebrities who participated in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sushant Singh joined the yatra after it entered Maharashtra earlier this week, while Pooja Bhatt walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad. Riteish Deshmukh's brother, former Maharashtra minister, Amit Deshmukh, welcomed the yatra to the state.

As he joined the yatra, actor Sushant Singh said it was his first time attending a political rally. While he was unsure about attending a Congress rally, he later said that Bharat Jodo is not only a Congress rally but a rally to unite India. Hatred is spreading, and the road to love and harmony is difficult. You've chosen this route. It takes work. In an address, Sushant Singh said, "There is a saying that if you lose everything in love, then victory is possible."

Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party leader and Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) walked alongside Rahul Gandhi on Friday, November 11, 2022. Despite his differing ideologies, Aaditya Thackeray joined the walk to save Indian democracy and the Constitution.

Aaditya Thackeray walked with Rahul Gandhi for about seven kilometres from the Nanded-Hingoli border to Bhategaon in the Hingoli district the day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) extended its support for the yatra. Thackeray joined the yatra with party colleague Ambadas Danve, the legislative council's leader of the opposition.

