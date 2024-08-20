Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil film industry to stop working from November 1? TFPC issue directives, give 'red card' to Dhanush

    The Tamil Film Producers' Council has announced a temporary halt to film production from November 1 due to rising actor salaries and production disruptions. New shoots are suspended, current projects must finish by October 31, and OTT releases will be delayed. Actor Dhanush faces restrictions, and a strike is planned.

    Tamil film industry announces bandh from November 1; Dhanush given red card? Read more vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    In a decisive move, the Tamil Film Producers' Council has announced a temporary halt to film production starting from November 1. This measure comes in response to recent challenges, including escalating actor salaries and disruptions in production schedules.

    The decision follows a recent meeting where the Tamil Film Producers' Council addressed growing concerns over the rising wages of actors and technicians. Despite receiving high pay, some industry professionals have been problematic, either skipping shoots or abandoning projects, which has led to significant financial losses for producers.

    During the meeting, several critical orders were issued:
    - New Shoots Suspended: No new film productions will begin after August 15.
    - Completion of Current Projects: Films currently in production must finish shooting by October 31.
    - OTT Release Delay: Movies featuring major stars will be released on OTT platforms eight weeks after their theatrical release.
    - Red Card to Dhanush: Actor Dhanush has been issued a red card, and producers wishing to cast him in future projects must seek approval from the Tamil Film Producers' Council.

    Additionally, the Council is planning to establish a new committee to create updated guidelines for future productions.

    The Tamil Film Producers' Council is also preparing for a strike due to these ongoing issues, a move that has sparked controversy within the Tamil Actor’s Council. The Actors' Council has condemned the decision, claiming it was made unilaterally without proper consultation.

    As the industry faces this significant disruption, all eyes are on how these measures will impact the Tamil film landscape and whether they will lead to lasting changes in production practices.

