Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil art director Milan passes away in Azerbaijan

    Art director Milan known for his work in films such as 'Kalabha Kadhalan' and 'Saamy 2' passed away due to a heart attack in Azerbaijan.

    Tamil art director Milan passes away in Azerbaijan RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    South's acclaimed art director Milan known for his work in films such as 'Kalabha Kadhalan' and 'Saamy 2' passed away due to a heart attack in Azerbaijan. He was currently working on actor Ajith's forthcoming flick 'Vidaa Muyarchi' with him. Milan had previously worked as an art director on several of Ajith's prior films, including 'Billa, Veeram', and 'Vedalam'. 

    Milan's health

    Milan was shooting for a film in Azerbaijan where he suffered a cardiac arrest that proved fatal. He was fine when he returned to the hotel yesterday night after the shoot. But he'd gathered everyone in his crew for work this morning. However, he afterward complained of uneasiness and excessive perspiration. The film crew had planned for a car to be delivered to the hospital.

    Ajith along with the film's director Magizh Thirumeni and cinematographer Nirav Shah, had hurried to the hospital. However, Milan had died even before they arrived at the hospital.

    Current situation

    According to reports, the 'Vidaa Muyarchi' team is currently in contact with Indian embassy officials in Azerbaijan about returning Milan's body to Chennai so that his family and friends can pay their respects. Milan is survived by his wife, who resides in Chennai. He also has a son who helped him with the Azerbaijan shoot.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suhana Khan exudes sexiness in a black cut-out dress; Ananya Panday reacts ATG

    Suhana Khan exudes sexiness in a black cut-out dress; Ananya Panday reacts

    Hi Nanna teaser OUT: Mrunal Thakur, Nani starrer promises a rollercoaster of emotions ATG

    Hi Nanna teaser OUT: Mrunal Thakur, Nani starrer promises a rollercoaster of emotions

    Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, deactivation or hacking? details here RKK

    Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, deactivation or hacking? details here

    Navratri 2023: Rohit Shetty shares Deepika Padukone's look from 'Singham Again' RKK

    'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty shares Deepika Padukone's look from the film

    Yuvraj Singh's wife actress Hazel Keech shares story on postpartum hair loss; donates hair for cancer patients ATG

    Yuvraj Singh's wife actress Hazel Keech shares story on postpartum hair loss; donates hair for cancer patients

    Recent Stories

    Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth snt

    Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth

    Suhana Khan exudes sexiness in a black cut-out dress; Ananya Panday reacts ATG

    Suhana Khan exudes sexiness in a black cut-out dress; Ananya Panday reacts

    Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts WATCH AJR

    Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts | WATCH

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts

    Everything is okay IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH) snt

    'Everything is okay': IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon