Holi 2023: Three places in India that are must-go-to destinations to celebrate colorful festival

Holi is right around the corner, so it’s time to pack your bags and plan a trip for a long weekend. Mostly, we celebrate the festival at home, so why not try something new this year? Explore these three cities in India that are renowned for their Holi celebrations.

Image: Getty Images, Youtube Video Still

Here are the three Indian places that are the perfect destinations to celebrate the colorful festival of Holi, which falls on March 8 this year. ALSO READ: Three reasons how pomegranate is a superfood for your health

Image: Getty Images

1. Mathura: Mathura is the most sought-after city in India when it comes to celebrating Holi. With great zealousness, the devotees of Lord Krishna bid farewell to the winter season and welcome spring. On the day before Holi, locals celebrate Holi with flowers. You would be glad to witness these spectacular celebrations around the Banke Bihari Temple.

Image: Youtube Video Still

2. Udaipur: Udaipur sees the royal and grand celebration of Holi every year. The Maharaja of Mewar is known for welcoming tourists, guests, and dignitaries to The Royal City Palace. People, including the royals, wear the traditional clothes of Rajasthan and take turns around bonfires set in different parts of the city. It signifies good over evil. Udaipur’s skyline gets overtaken with fireworks come evening.

Image: Youtube Video Still