Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023: Three places in India that are must-go-to destinations to celebrate colorful festival

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Holi is right around the corner, so it’s time to pack your bags and plan a trip for a long weekend. Mostly, we celebrate the festival at home, so why not try something new this year? Explore these three cities in India that are renowned for their Holi celebrations.

    Image: Getty Images, Youtube Video Still

    Here are the three Indian places that are the perfect destinations to celebrate the colorful festival of Holi, which falls on March 8 this year.

    ALSO READ: Three reasons how pomegranate is a superfood for your health

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Mathura:

    Mathura is the most sought-after city in India when it comes to celebrating Holi. With great zealousness, the devotees of Lord Krishna bid farewell to the winter season and welcome spring. On the day before Holi, locals celebrate Holi with flowers. You would be glad to witness these spectacular celebrations around the Banke Bihari Temple.

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    2. Udaipur:

    Udaipur sees the royal and grand celebration of Holi every year. The Maharaja of Mewar is known for welcoming tourists, guests, and dignitaries to The Royal City Palace. People, including the royals, wear the traditional clothes of Rajasthan and take turns around bonfires set in different parts of the city. It signifies good over evil. Udaipur’s skyline gets overtaken with fireworks come evening.

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    3. Hampi:

    One would not find many cities in South Indian states celebrating Holi. However, Hampi in Karnataka is an exception. People gather around to apply powdered colors on each other’s faces. Loud music and dance are also part of the celebration of Holi in Hampi.

    ALSO READ: Three superfoods that can help in relaxing your anxiety

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy RBA

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more RBA

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more

    Daily Horoscope for March 5 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Aries Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 5, 2023: Be careful Aquarius, Capricorn; good day for Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for March 5 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    15 ideal ways to spend a Sunday with your family

    15 ideal ways to spend a Sunday with your family

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh denotifies 286 schools with zero students enrolments; know details - adt

    Himachal Pradesh denotifies 286 schools with zero students enrolments; know details

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here is how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya, Krunal special message-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message

    Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget AJR

    Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud

    GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details - adt

    GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon