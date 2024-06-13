Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan found dead in his flat with head injury; Police probe cause of death

Neelankarai police and firefighters broke inside Pradeep Vijayan's residence and discovered him lying on the floor. There was an injury on his head and his body has been taken to a government hospital for a postmortem, and the cause of death is being probed.

On June 12, 2024, Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan was found dead in his Palavakkam (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) apartment. According to India Today, the actor's friend had been trying to reach him for the previous two days. However, when his calls were unanswered, he alerted the police and when police arrived at Pradeep's home, he was discovered dead. According to reports, Neelankarai police and firefighters broke inside the residence and discovered Pradeep lying on the floor. There was an injury on his head and his body has been taken to a government hospital for a postmortem, and the cause of death is being probed.

Pradeep was affectionately called 'Pappu' who began his acting career in 2013 and has been in various films, including 'Theigidi' and 'Hey Sinamika'. The actor was recently seen in S Kathiresan's film Rudhran, which also starred Raghava Lawrence in the key role. He recently finished filming 'Maharaja', which stars Vijay Sethupathi. Pradeep will play a supporting part in the film, which will be released on June 14, 2024.

