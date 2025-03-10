Hardik Pandya does bhangra with Navjot Singh Sidhu after India’s Champions Trophy title win (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shook his legs with former Indian batter turned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu following the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy triumph with a win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

India successfully ended their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought with a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the final. Rohit Sharma led the batting with an innings of 76 off 83 balls. Alongside Rohit, Shreyas Iyer (48), KL Rahul (34*), Shubman Gill (31), and Axar Patel (27) contributed significantly to India’s batting. Ravindra Jadeja had an impactful cameo as he hit a winning four to take the team over the finishing line.

Team India players had a joyous celebration as they finally got their hands on the coveted trophy, which had eluded them since 2013. Amid the celebration, Hardik Pandya and Navjot Singh Sidhu had a lighthearted moment. In a video posted by Star Sports, which later went viral on social media, the former Indian cricketer was seen requesting Hardik to do bhangra with him. Also, Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded the star all-rounder for his contribution to India’s success in the tournament.

“I will say it again and again, you are the best in the world. I will shout it out and say it everywhere. There is no one like you in the world. Isn't there?" Sidhu told Hardik Pandya in a video posted by Star Sports.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya and Navjot Singh Sidhu doing bhangra

Hardik Pandya played a pivotal role in India’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. Though he did not score big throughout the tournament, the all-rounder made vital contributions with his impactful performance in the middle-order. In the final against New Zealand, Pandya played a vital innings of 18 runs off 18 balls and stitched a crucial 38-run partnership with KL Rahul (34* off 33 balls) that brought India near to the target before he was dismissed when the team required 11 off 16 balls to win.

Hardik Pandya aggregated 99 runs at an average of 24.75 in four innings. The stats might not look good but his ability to perform under pressure and anchor the innings in the middle-order was more impactful than what the numbers suggest. With the ball, Pandya picked four wickets at an average of 35.75 and an economy rate of 5.83.

Hardik Pandya dedicates his Champions Trophy to late father

Hardik Pandya dedicated India’s Champions Trophy triumph to his late father, late Himanshu Pandya, who passed away in January 2021. He stated that because of his father’s blessings he has achieved everything in his career so far.

“From where we (he and his brother Krunal Pandya, who has also played for India) have come, this was all just a dream for us. We had never thought of this.” the all-rounder said.

“I think we can just thank god and can just keep working harder, and he keeps giving us. We are blessed for our parents, to have them say that you achieve your goal and we are here. Even though our father is not with us, I know he is watching us, he has been blessing us with the things we are getting." he added.

