Renuka Swamy murder case: Did actor Darshan pay Rs 15 lakh to 3 men to take the crime's responsibility?

As per sources, actor Darshan allegedly gave three guys Rs 15 lakh and asked them to accept responsibility for Renuka Swamy's murder.

The Renuka Swamy murder case is taking turns every day with shocking information emerging. In a new update, Police sources disclosed that Kannada actor Darshan allegedly persuaded three men to accept responsibility for the crime in exchange for money. As per sources, Darshan allegedly gave three guys Rs 15 lakh and asked them to accept responsibility for Renuka Swamy's murder.

This comes hours after Karnataka police officials said that Darshan and his aides attacked Renuka Swamy with sticks and pushed him against a wall, resulting in his death. "Pavithra urged Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. As a result, the plot was hatched," insiders alleged.

On June 11, Darshan was arrested by Bengaluru police from Mysuru and was then taken to Bengaluru and kept in police custody for six days. Police are investigating his involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case and have already seized his cellphones.

Also read: International Yoga Day 2024: 10 UNBELIEVABLE things yoga can do to your body

The Renuka Swamy case

Renuka Swamy was discovered dead at the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga. Previously, authorities alleged Renuka sent filthy texts to Darshan's acquaintance, Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad. Renuka Swamy was murdered, and his body was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan. A total of eight people were arrested and the accused allegedly implicated Darshan, citing his presence during Renuka Swamy’s assault.

Latest Videos