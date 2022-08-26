Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taamara Krishna performs first gig with father KK's friend Shaan: Says, "I wish Dad could be here with us"

    Taamara and Shaan performed together in performance to celebrate KK's birth anniversary. The evening also featured singers Benny Dayal, Papon, and Dhwani.

    Taamara Krishna performs first gig with father KK's friend Shaan: Says, "I wish Dad could be here with us"
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 7:49 AM IST

    Taamara Krishna, the late singer KK's daughter, did her first concert with singer Shaan on Thursday and uploaded images of it on Instagram. Among those in the images were Armaan Malik and her brother Nakul Krishna. 

    Taamara described the concert as "overwhelming" in an emotional tweet, saying she wished her father had been there to witness her play. On the occasion of KK's 54th birth anniversary, a memorial performance was conducted.

    Sharing the photos on Instagram, Taamara wrote, "First gig! Was an amazingly overwhelming experience! Thanks to all the amazing artists who joined us! And special thanks to @singer_shaan uncle for making it really fun to sing ‘it’s the time to disco’ and just being really encouraging and supportive, dad will be smiling somewhere! Can’t believe what’s happening, and can’t stop wishing dad was here with us." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

    Taamara's post quickly became inundated with kind responses from her followers and KK's supporters. Ehsaan Noorani added, "Congrats !!!! Heard it went well !!" Akriti Kakar dropped red heart emojis. One of the fans commented, “You guys killed it.” Another wrote, “I saw it on the stories and it was just EPIC. Please please plan one in Delhi too!!!”

    In another post, she thanked KK’s fans and his band for their immense support. Naming them ‘angels’, she wrote, “Dads band has been so so encouraging and supportive too, they’ve made the whole process of performing so comfortable especially for me, they really ease my nerves, and I feel very at home on stage, because it feels like dad has left all his angels with us on stage, it feels like there’s some of dad in everyone on stage And it’s such a privilege to perform with the band, that made bands a thing in India, for Bollywood live gigs. Hope to catch up to your musicianship soon and not let you’ll miss dad too much."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

    She continued, “It was a great feeling to look around me and see so many people who believe in us , mom, nakul, Hitesh uncle, shubb, the band And dads fans, thank you guys for giving us an incredible chance, we hope to make you guys proud and not feel too much of the void that dad left behind.” At the end of the note, she wrote that KK deserved the ‘best tribute’ ever. “Hope you ate lots of heaven cake and we know you’re here with us,” she added.

    The renowned singer passed away in May 31, 2022 after suffering a heart attack. He was performing at an event in Kolkata and soon after, he felt uneasy. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The singer was the voice behind many iconic songs that defined the 90s and 2000s, such as “Yaaron”, “Tadap Tadap” and “Sach Keh Raha”.

