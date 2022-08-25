Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonali Phogat's death: Goa Police registers murder case

    Sonali Phogat, who was from Hisar in Haryana had found fame on Tik Tok, was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning. The 42-year-old actor-turned-politician died of a suspected heart attack, with her family questioning the circumstances leading to her death.
     

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    The Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case to probe the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat. The 42-year-old actor-turned-politician died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday with her family questioning the circumstances leading to her death.

    According to Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh, she complained of discomfort late Monday night while eating at a restaurant there and was taken to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in the North Goa district. He ruled out any foul play in the case, adding that the post-mortem examination will reveal the exact cause of the death.

    Sonali Phogat's 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara sought justice for her mother. "My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment," she said.

    Additionally, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had talked to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues, he added. He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

    Shonali Phogat ran against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the most recent Haryana Assembly election from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket. In 2020, she also made an appearance on the reality programme "Bigg Boss." She was also a popular Tik Tok user and was brought dead on Tuesday morning at St Anthony Hospital in the Anjuna neighbourhood of North Goa district, according to a police officer who had earlier stated that she may have suffered a heart attack. The police then opened an investigation into an unnatural death.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
