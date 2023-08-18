Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her

    As Sushmita Sen's success soars with 'Taali' web-series, she shared her past when outspokenness in the film industry limited magazine features in the 90s. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen is riding high on success, earning immense love and applause from her fans for her outstanding portrayal in the recent web-series 'Taali'. In a candid conversation, she disclosed a past experience from the 1990s when her absence from magazines was attributed to her candidly outspoken views. Her straightforward opinions seemed to be the reason behind it. Fast forward to the present, Sen acknowledges the positive shift in global acceptance and values the present era where her outspoken nature is celebrated rather than sidelined, reflecting the evolving societal mindset.

    During a recent interview, Sushmita Sen was questioned regarding the consequences of her 'bindass' attitude within the film industry. She answered this by saying, "There were (repercussions). In the 90s… because back then it was a much more closeted society so for you to speak your mind and to say anything that you believed in was like… she is a bad influence, don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else."

    Sen also revealed that at one point, individuals advised magazine authorities against featuring her on the cover due to her outspoken opinions and quotes. The Main Hoon Na actress said, "I don’t blame them. I was very loud and clear." However, what remains evident to this day is that despite these obstacles, Sen never ceased to voice her thoughts and feelings. "I thought if you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have? So am I going to scare away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before," Sen added.

    In response to inquiries about changes since the 90s, Sushmita Sen affirmed that indeed, the world has transformed, becoming significantly more inclusive. However, she noted that the 'haww' (OMG) factor persists, albeit less pronounced than before.

    Sushmita Sen staged a compelling return through the acclaimed web-series 'Aarya'. With two seasons already released, the third installment remains in production. In an unexpected turn, the 47-year-old actress experienced a cardiac arrest during the filming of the third season of 'Aarya'. Sen used Instagram to inform her fans about the incident. Presently, she reveals that four months have passed since the incident, and she is feeling well.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
