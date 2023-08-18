Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record

    Advance reservations for Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' are now available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.
     

    Jawan Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film, is getting ready for a theatrical release. Alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, the superstar will be seen. According to media sources, SRK plays two characters in the film directed by Atlee. Advance reservations for Jawan are currently available in the United Arab Emirates while there is still time before the movie's premiere. The movie will debut in theatres on September 7, 2023.

    ALSO READ: OMG! Is Uorfi Javed bisexual? Is she in love with her bestie Kajol? Here's what we know

    While the movie won't be released until September 7 of this year, Cinemark Theatres announced on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that advance reservations for the movie had begun in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.'

    Jawan's advance bookings were updated by Star Cinemas, a well-known UAE movie theatre company. The advance ticket sales for the movie "Jawan" have already begun three weeks before to the movie's premiere.

     

    Star Cinemas tweeted: "Jawan - ADVANCE BOOKINGS NOW OPEN! Starring: ShahRukhKhan, Nayanthara and VijaySethupathi Directed by: Atlee Book your tickets at http://starcinemas.ae Releasing at a Star Cinemas near you on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. srk deepikapadukone"Advance reservations for Jawan have also been made available in the US, Germany, and Australia. A total of 4,800 tickets worth $74.2K from 289 sites in the US have reportedly been sold, according to Venky Reviews and Sacnilk. 

    As a result, Jawan is expected to gross far more money than SRK's Pathaan did on its first day of international release. According to reports, compared to Pathaan's international earnings of Rs 37 crore, the Atlee directed film is expected to make Rs 50 crore.

    According to the official synopsis of the movie, the story is about a man who is motivated by a personal vendetta to right the wrongs in society while honouring a promise made years ago. He encounters a terrifying outlaw who has terrorised many people and caused them great sorrow. Shah Rukh will star alongside Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's movie "Dunki" once "Jawan" is released.

    Vivek Agnihotri reveals his 'dislike' for Shah Rukh Khan's 'politics'; Check out details

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Toby is raw and Jenny is naive: Actress Chaithra J Achar in an interview vkp

    Toby is raw and Jenny is naive: Actress Chaithra J Achar in an interview

    Haran Coben's 'Shelter': Where and when to watch THIS new adventure series online ADC

    Haran Coben's 'Shelter': Where and when to watch THIS new adventure series online

    Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana recreates genuine fanboy spirit dances with Hema Malini in unique video ADC

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana recreates genuine fanboy spirit, dançes with Hema Malini in unique video

    Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce' vma

    Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce'

    Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed ATG

    Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed

    Recent Stories

    Building bigger biceps: Master these 7 exercises for sculpted arms snt eai

    Building bigger biceps: Master these 7 exercises for sculpted arms

    Hariyali Teej 2023 Here are some do s and donts of fasting for married women on THIS auspicious day RBA

    Hariyali Teej 2023: Here are some do’s and don’ts of fasting for married women on THIS auspicious day

    Vivo V29e confirmed to feature 64MP dual rear camera 50MP selfie camera more gcw

    Vivo V29e confirmed to feature 64MP dual rear camera, 50MP selfie camera & more

    Shocking Indore man shoots dead 2 neighbours after argument over pet dogs; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Shocking! 2 shot dead by Indore man after argument over pet dogs; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel displays svelte figure in racy black striped Bikini vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel displays svelte figure in racy black striped Bikini

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon