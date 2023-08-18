Jawan: Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record

'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film, is getting ready for a theatrical release. Alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, the superstar will be seen. According to media sources, SRK plays two characters in the film directed by Atlee. Advance reservations for Jawan are currently available in the United Arab Emirates while there is still time before the movie's premiere. The movie will debut in theatres on September 7, 2023.

While the movie won't be released until September 7 of this year, Cinemark Theatres announced on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that advance reservations for the movie had begun in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.'

Jawan's advance bookings were updated by Star Cinemas, a well-known UAE movie theatre company. The advance ticket sales for the movie "Jawan" have already begun three weeks before to the movie's premiere.

Star Cinemas tweeted: "Jawan - ADVANCE BOOKINGS NOW OPEN! Starring: ShahRukhKhan, Nayanthara and VijaySethupathi Directed by: Atlee Book your tickets at http://starcinemas.ae Releasing at a Star Cinemas near you on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. srk deepikapadukone"Advance reservations for Jawan have also been made available in the US, Germany, and Australia. A total of 4,800 tickets worth $74.2K from 289 sites in the US have reportedly been sold, according to Venky Reviews and Sacnilk.

As a result, Jawan is expected to gross far more money than SRK's Pathaan did on its first day of international release. According to reports, compared to Pathaan's international earnings of Rs 37 crore, the Atlee directed film is expected to make Rs 50 crore.

According to the official synopsis of the movie, the story is about a man who is motivated by a personal vendetta to right the wrongs in society while honouring a promise made years ago. He encounters a terrifying outlaw who has terrorised many people and caused them great sorrow. Shah Rukh will star alongside Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's movie "Dunki" once "Jawan" is released.

